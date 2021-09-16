Sonam Kapoor attended Singapore's United World College of South East Asia as a pre-university student. Later, she enrolled in Economics and Politics classes at the University of East London
Ranbir Kapoor went to New York to study filmmaking at the School of Visual Arts. He later joined the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute to study method acting
Ranveer Singh obtained his Bachelor of Arts degree from Indiana University, Bloomington in the United States
Soha Ali Khan obtained her bachelor's degree in history from Balliol College, Oxford University. She also holds a Master's degree in International Relations from the London School of Economics and Political Science
Varun Dhawan, graduated from Nottingham Trent University with a business management degree
Parineeti Chopra, obtained a triple honours degree in Finance, Business, and Economics from the famed Manchester Business School in the United Kingdom
Abhishek Bachhan, went to Aiglon College in Switzerland to pursue an undergraduate degree in English literature
Randeep Hooda, graduated from the University of Melbourne with a degree in Business Management