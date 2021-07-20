Celebs dating or married to sportsmen

The wedding of the captain of the Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli was one of the biggest weddings of 2017 as it received a tremendous amount of media attention. He got married to Anushka Sharma, one of the leading actresses of Bollywood
Hazel Keech
She is a model and actor. She has done several Bollywood movies. She is married to Indian cricketer, Yuvraj Singh
Sagarika Ghatge
The former Indian fast bowler Zaheer Khan married his girlfriend Sagarika Ghatge. She was seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s 2007 sports drama, Chak De India and other films
Lara Dutta
Lara Dutta is married to Mahesh Bhupathi, who is a former Tennis player. The couple has a daughter together
Sharmila Tagore
Sharmila Tagore married Indian cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi or Nawab, as we call him. They had a four-year relationship before they decided to get married
Geeta Basra
Geeta Basra got married to Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh in October 2015. They reportedly were in a relationship for 5 years before they got married
Chitrangada Singh
Bollywood actress Chitrangada Singh was married to golfer Jyoti Randhawa and also has a son named Zorawar with him. The couple sadly parted ways in 2013
Payal Rohatgi
Actress Payal Rohatgi has been in a relationship with Gold Medallist Indian Wrestler Sangram Singh for a long time now. They met for the first time on the sets of a reality show called 'Survivor India'