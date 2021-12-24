8 Couples who should tie the knot in 2022
Arjun Kapoor & Malaika Arora
Arjun & Malaika were rumoured to tie the knot last year, as per Christian traditions
But, the duo has still not announced their much-awaited wedding news
Tara Sutaria & Aadar Jain
It is being reported that Aadar & Tara are going to tie the knot before Ranbir & Alia
Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt
Ranbir & Alia’s wedding is one of the most awaited events in B-Town
The actor even confirmed that they would’ve gotten married if it wasn’t for COVID-19
They may have kept their relationship a secret, but they keep giving hints
Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani
After their solid chemistry in Shershaah, fans can’t wait to see them getting married
The duo has finally decided to make their relationship official and wedding bells are awaited
Athiya Shetty & KL Rahul
COVID-19 ruined this couple’s wedding plans as well and they are now planning to tie the knot next year
Ali Fazal & Richa Chadha
The adorable pair, Farhan and Shibani, are expected to take the wedding plunge next year
Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar
Although they have kept their affair low-key, we hope they tie the knot in the coming year
Tiger Shroff & Disha Patan
