8 Couples who should tie the knot in 2022

DEC 24, 2021

Arjun Kapoor & Malaika Arora 

Arjun & Malaika were rumoured to tie the knot last year, as per Christian traditions

Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram

But, the duo has still not announced their much-awaited wedding news

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Tara Sutaria & Aadar Jain

It is being reported that Aadar & Tara are going to tie the knot before Ranbir & Alia

Image: Aadar Jain Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt 

Ranbir & Alia’s wedding is one of the most awaited events in B-Town

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

The actor even confirmed that they would’ve gotten married if it wasn’t for COVID-19

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

They may have kept their relationship a secret, but they keep giving hints

Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

After their solid chemistry in Shershaah, fans can’t wait to see them getting married

Video: Kiara Advani Instagram

The duo has finally decided to make their relationship official and wedding bells are awaited

Athiya Shetty & KL Rahul

Image: Pinkvilla

COVID-19 ruined this couple’s wedding plans as well and they are now planning to tie the knot next year

Ali Fazal & Richa Chadha

Image: Ali Fazal Instagram

The adorable pair, Farhan and Shibani, are expected to take the wedding plunge next year

Image: Shibani Dandekar Instagram

Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar 

Although they have kept their affair low-key, we hope they tie the knot in the coming year

Tiger Shroff & Disha Patan

Video: Tiger Shroff Instagram

