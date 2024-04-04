Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Entertainment
april 04, 2024
8 Diljit Dosanjh Movies To Watch
Diljit is not only a celebrated singer but his acting prowess has been appreciated frequently by critics and audiences alike
Image: Instagram@diljitdosanjh
A comedy romance revolving around the lives of Fateh and Pooja whose paths collide in Canada and events unfold
Image: IMDb
Jatt And Juliet (2012)
A hard-hitting plot about injustice amidst political turmoil starring Diljit alongside Kirron Kher and Sonam Bajwa
Image: IMDb
Punjab 1984 (2014)
A critically acclaimed film about drug abuse starring Diljit alongside Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt
Udta Punjab (2016)
Image: IMDb
A fantasy film with humorous plot twists starring Anushka Sharma, Suraj Sharma, Mehreen Pirzada alongside Dosanjh
Phillauri (2017)
Image: IMDb
A biography film showcasing the sheer determination of a celebrated hockey player starring Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles
Soorma (2018)
Image: IMDb
An absolute comedic ride starring Kriti Sanon, Varun Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh where the latter plays the role of a cop
Arjun Patiala (2019)
Image: IMDb
A blockbuster film revolving around IVF and a mishap. Starring Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani alongside Diljit
Good Newwz (2019)
Image: IMDb
A comedy drama romance revolving around the life of a single father starring Shehnaaz Gill, Sonam Bajwa and Diljit
Honsla Rakh (2021)
Image: IMDb
Image: Instagram@diljitdosanjh
The much-celebrated actor and singer is recently gaining attention for his role in Crew, as Jaiveer Singh Rathore
