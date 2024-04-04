Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Entertainment

april 04, 2024

8 Diljit Dosanjh Movies To Watch 


Diljit is not only a celebrated singer but his acting prowess has been appreciated frequently by critics and audiences alike

A comedy romance revolving around the lives of Fateh and Pooja whose paths collide in Canada and events unfold

Jatt And Juliet (2012)

A hard-hitting plot about injustice amidst political turmoil starring Diljit alongside Kirron Kher and Sonam Bajwa

Punjab 1984 (2014)

A critically acclaimed film about drug abuse starring Diljit alongside Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Udta Punjab (2016)

A fantasy film with humorous plot twists starring Anushka Sharma, Suraj Sharma, Mehreen Pirzada alongside Dosanjh 

Phillauri (2017)

A biography film showcasing the sheer determination of a celebrated hockey player starring Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles

Soorma (2018)

An absolute comedic ride starring Kriti Sanon, Varun Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh where the latter plays the role of a cop

Arjun Patiala (2019)

A blockbuster film revolving around IVF and a mishap. Starring Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani alongside Diljit 

Good Newwz (2019)

A comedy drama romance revolving around the life of a single father starring Shehnaaz Gill, Sonam Bajwa and Diljit 

Honsla Rakh (2021)

The much-celebrated actor and singer is recently gaining attention for his role in Crew, as Jaiveer Singh Rathore 

