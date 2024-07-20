Heading 3
8 Facts About Canadian Grand Prix
Discover 8 interesting facts about the iconic race that you might have not known till now
Facts
Image source- f1gpcanada
The Canadian Grand Prix started as a part of the Canadian Sports Car Championship, with early races held at Mosport Park, and the Mont-Tremblant circuit
Beginning to rise
Image source- f1gpcanada
The famous Canadian driver won the first race on the new IIe Notre Dame track in 1978 but lost his life in a 1982 race
Tribute to Gilles Villeneuve
Image source- bernardbrault
Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton both hold the record for the most wins at the Canadian Grand Prix with seven victories each
Record-breaking champions
Image source- bernardbrault
The 2011 Canadian Grand Prix was the longest F1 race, lasting over four hours due to heavy rain was won by Jenson Button
2011 Marathon
Image source- f1gpcanada
In 1991, Nelson Piquet won in a dramatic turn of events when Nigel Mansell’s car stopped just half of a lap from finish due to fuel
Image source- f1gpcanada
1991 victory
The 1982 Canadian Grand Prix saw the tragic death of Riccardo Paletti in only his second F1 race
1982 tragedy
Image source- bernardbrault
The Circuit Gilles Villeneuve is home to many groundhogs that sometimes wander onto the track, causing unique hazards for the drivers
Wildlife on the track
Image source- f1gpcanada
The only time the Canadian Grand Prix decided the F1 World Champion was in 1980 when Alan Jones won the title
Championship decider
Image source- bernardbrault
The Canadian Grand Prix features some iconic moments, legendary drivers, and challenges, making it an amazing event
Conclusion
Image source- bernardbrault
