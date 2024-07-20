Heading 3

 Priyanshi Shah

 Sports

july 20, 2024

8 Facts About Canadian Grand Prix

Discover 8 interesting facts about the iconic race that you might have not known till now

Facts

Image source- f1gpcanada

The Canadian Grand Prix started as a part of the Canadian Sports Car Championship, with early races held at Mosport Park, and the Mont-Tremblant circuit 

Beginning to rise

Image source- f1gpcanada

The famous Canadian driver won the first race on the new IIe Notre Dame track in 1978 but lost his life in a 1982 race

Tribute to Gilles Villeneuve

Image source- bernardbrault

Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton both hold the record for the most wins at the Canadian Grand Prix with seven victories each

Record-breaking champions

Image source- bernardbrault

The 2011 Canadian Grand Prix was the longest F1 race, lasting over four hours due to heavy rain was won by Jenson Button

2011 Marathon

Image source- f1gpcanada

In 1991, Nelson Piquet won in a dramatic turn of events when Nigel Mansell’s car stopped just half of a lap from finish due to fuel

Image source- f1gpcanada

1991 victory

The 1982 Canadian Grand Prix saw the tragic death of Riccardo Paletti in only his second F1 race

1982 tragedy

Image source- bernardbrault

The Circuit Gilles Villeneuve is home to many groundhogs that sometimes wander onto the track, causing unique hazards for the drivers

Wildlife on the track

Image source- f1gpcanada

The only time the Canadian Grand Prix decided the F1 World Champion was in 1980 when Alan Jones won the title

Championship decider

Image source- bernardbrault

The Canadian Grand Prix features some iconic moments, legendary drivers, and challenges, making it an amazing event

Conclusion

Image source- bernardbrault

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here