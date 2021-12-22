8 Govinda films for your dose of comedy

AKSHAT SUNDRANI

AUTHOR

DEC 22, 2021

Aankhen

The David Dhawan directorial marks Govinda's first hit comedy film and stars him in a dual role

Image- IMDb

Raja Babu

The actor starred alongside Karisma Kapoor in the film and it was a commercial success at the box office

Image- IMDb

Dulhe Raja

The Harsh Malhotra directorial comedy film starred Raveena Tandon and Govinda and went on to become a major blockbuster

Image- IMDb

Coolie No.1

This was David Dhawan's third collaboration with Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. At the box office, the picture was a big hit

Image- IMDb

Hero no.1

The 1997 film, which centred around a young guy who pretends to be a servant and miraculously solves all of the family's issues, was a major hit

Image- IMDb

The film stars Govinda, Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla and Johny Lever in the lead roles and the film had some great comic sequences

Deewana Mastana

Image- IMDb

The 1998 film was a remake of the Hollywood film ‘Bad Boys’ featuring Govinda and Amitabh Bachchan

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Image- IMDb

The 2007 film, which starred Salman Khan, Govinda, and Katrina Kaif in major roles, was a box office success

Partner

Image- IMDb

