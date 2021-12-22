8 Govinda films for your dose of comedy
ENTERTAINMENT
AKSHAT SUNDRANI
AUTHOR
DEC 22, 2021
Aankhen
The David Dhawan directorial marks Govinda's first hit comedy film and stars him in a dual role
Image- IMDb
Raja Babu
The actor starred alongside Karisma Kapoor in the film and it was a commercial success at the box office
Image- IMDb
Dulhe Raja
The Harsh Malhotra directorial comedy film starred Raveena Tandon and Govinda and went on to become a major blockbuster
Image- IMDb
Coolie No.1
This was David Dhawan's third collaboration with Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. At the box office, the picture was a big hit
Image- IMDb
Hero no.1
The 1997 film, which centred around a young guy who pretends to be a servant and miraculously solves all of the family's issues, was a major hit
Image- IMDb
The film stars Govinda, Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla and Johny Lever in the lead roles and the film had some great comic sequences
Deewana Mastana
Image- IMDb
The 1998 film was a remake of the Hollywood film ‘Bad Boys’ featuring Govinda and Amitabh Bachchan
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
Image- IMDb
The 2007 film, which starred Salman Khan, Govinda, and Katrina Kaif in major roles, was a box office success
Partner
Image- IMDb
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Iconic dance numbers of Govinda