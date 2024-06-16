Heading 3
Aditi Singh
JUNE 16, 2024
8 Groovy Tracks With Iconic Hook Steps
Every party and wedding is incomplete without Bollywood's iconic dance moves!
From Salman’s easy and unique steps to Ranbir’s smooth moves, some choreographies are hard to forget!
Groovy Tracks
Sidharth and Katrina groove perfectly to this blockbuster song; the iconic steps are danced to on almost every happy occasion
Image: IMDB
Kala Chashma, Baar Baar Dekho
Choreographed by Farah Khan, this evergreen song saw Amitabh Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan, Jaya Bachchan and Rani Mukerjee grooving to catchy lyrics
Say Shava Shava, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham
Image: IMDB
An instant hit with catchy lyrics, contagious tunes, and crazy hand steps; this song’s choreography is unforgettable!
Chinta Ta Ta, Rowdy Rathore
Image: IMDB
Quirky steps and upbeat tunes, this song features Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Lisa Haydon, and Imran Abbas dancing in sync!
The Breakup Song, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
Image: IMDB
A party song; it’s memorable choreography is remembered even today and swooned over!
Kar Gayi Chull, Kapoor And Sons
Image: IMDB
An Evergreen rendition with unforgettable lyrics and super famous dance steps. The moment it’s played, people start grooving to it instantly
Kajrare, Bunty Aur Babli
Image: IMDB
Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra grooved to this crazy infectious choreography and made their fans go gaga over them
Disco Song, Student of the Year
Image: IMDB
Chaiyya Chaiyya, Dil Se
Image: IMDB
An Evergreen Song starring a Superstar, the Chaiyya Chaiyya choreography is everyone’s all-time favorite!
