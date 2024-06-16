Heading 3

8 Groovy Tracks With Iconic Hook Steps


Every party and wedding is incomplete without Bollywood's iconic dance moves!

From Salman’s easy and unique steps to Ranbir’s smooth moves, some choreographies are hard to forget!

Sidharth and Katrina groove perfectly to this blockbuster song; the iconic steps are danced to on almost every happy occasion 

Image: IMDB

Kala Chashma, Baar Baar Dekho 

Choreographed by Farah Khan, this evergreen song saw Amitabh Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan, Jaya Bachchan and Rani Mukerjee grooving to catchy lyrics 

 Say Shava Shava, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham

Image: IMDB

An instant hit with catchy lyrics, contagious tunes, and crazy hand steps; this song’s choreography is unforgettable!

 Chinta Ta Ta, Rowdy Rathore 

Image: IMDB

Quirky steps and upbeat tunes, this song features Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Lisa Haydon, and Imran Abbas dancing in sync!

The Breakup Song, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Image: IMDB

A party song; it’s  memorable choreography is remembered even today and swooned over!

 Kar Gayi Chull, Kapoor And Sons

Image: IMDB

An Evergreen rendition with unforgettable lyrics and super famous dance steps. The moment it’s played, people start grooving to it instantly 

Kajrare, Bunty Aur Babli

Image: IMDB

Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra grooved to this crazy infectious choreography and made their fans go gaga over them

 Disco Song, Student of the Year

Image: IMDB

Chaiyya Chaiyya, Dil Se

Image: IMDB

An Evergreen Song starring a Superstar, the Chaiyya Chaiyya choreography is everyone’s all-time favorite!

