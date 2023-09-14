8 movie references you missed in Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan is back with his latest mass action drama, Jawan. The movie is trending extremely well and creating new benchmarks every single day. Here are 8 movie references from Jawan that you might have missed
Jawan
Image: IMDb
There's a humorous reference to Alia in a scene where SRK's character hijacks a metro. When Nayanthara's cop character asks him about his demands, he responds with “Chahiye toh Alia Bhatt par umar mein thodi choti hai”
Alia Bhatt
Image: IMDb
Actress Ridhi Dogra portrays the character of Kaveri Amma, a jailer in Jawan who adopts SRK's character. This nod is reminiscent of Kishori Ballal's character in the 2004 film Swades
Image: Ridhi Dogra's Instagram
Swades
In Jawan, a businessman who makes a deal with Vijay Sethupathi's Kaali bears a striking resemblance to the supervillain Bane from DCU's Batman universe. He sports an elaborate mask and a bald look, exuding a menacing presence
Batman's Bane
Image: IMDb
The Lion King
Image: IMDb
SRK's characters as father and son are referred to as Mufasa and Simba, the iconic characters from The Lion King. Interestingly, SRK and his son Aryan Khan previously did the hindi dubbing for the characters in the 2019 version of The Lion King
Sanjay Dutt's Khalnayak
Image: Sanjay Dutt's Instagram
Sanjay Dutt made a cameo appearance in Jawan as Officer Madhavan Nayak. During his entry scene, he humorously sings the famous line, "Nayak nahi khalnayak hun main" from his movie Khalnayak
Baahubali
Image: IMDb
During the climax of the film, when SRK's character is engaged in a fight with a very tall and formidable opponent, he humorously refers to him as ‘Baahubali,’ which is a playful nod to S.S. Rajamouli's iconic film
In addition to naming a song Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya, the original song from Raj Kapoor's film Shree 420 was also incorporated into the movie
Ramaiya Vastavaiya
Video: Red Chillies Entertainment's Instagram
During the interval block, Shah Rukh's character introduces himself in his signature style by saying, "Vikram Rathore, naam toh suna hoga"
Famous Rahul dialogue
Image: IMDb
Jawan has grossed more than 600 crores at the worldwide box office while it has clocked 306 crores nett at the Hindi box office in just 6 days of its release