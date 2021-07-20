Shot in 1983, the comic satire touched every possible social issue prevalent at that time. The satire in dialogues and presentation of characters are the key points that make it worth watching. This was his first film with a comic role and it was loved by everyone
The movie has Naseeruddin as a family man. The storyline moves from how a family gets broken because of an extramarital affair the lead had during his early marriage days. The movie was way ahead of its time
Masoom
The story is about a cricket-obsessed deaf and mute boy from a remote Indian village as he aims to overcome barriers to become a cricketer and fulfills his dream of playing for the Indian cricket team
Iqbal
The film depicts an about-to-retire police commissioner narrating a sequence of events that unfolded on a particular Wednesday. The awareness of the incident exists only in his mind and in those of several individuals who were involved
A Wednesday
It stars Naseeruddin Shah and Shabana Azmi playing the characters of a visually impaired principal and a sighted teacher in a school for the blind, where they fall in love
Sparsh
The movie showed the plight of Muslim women in Hyderabad who were forced into the practice of ‘bride buying’ for rich men from the Gulf countries
Bazaar
This movie brilliantly portrayed the oppression of women in the villages of the pre-independence era. Naseeruddin Shah proved his versatility by playing the role of an arrogant, promiscuous and evil Subedar (tax collector)
Mirch Masala
The movie garnered immense popularity and was critically acclaimed. In the movie, Aamir Khan played the role of a supercop. Shah, on the other hand, played the role of a singer cum terrorist, Gulfam Hassan