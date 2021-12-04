8 Outstanding roles of Abhishek Bachchan
DEC 4, 2021
Manmarziyaan
The 2018 film put forth his acting prowess in front of audiences and he was praised as a performer
Bol Bachchan
The Rohit Shetty-directed film starred the actor in dual roles, and it was a box office success
Paa
The 2009 film contradicted the reel and real-life father-son duo and they surprised everyone with their acting
Raavan
In the 2010 release, Abhishek played Beera and it is one of the finest portrayals till date
Delhi 6
Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's film was centred on community peace and received critical acclaim
Dostana
The 2008 film starring Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan met with tremendous critical acclaim
In the 2004 film, the actor nailed the role of ACP Jai Dixit, and the film went on to become a blockbuster
Dhoom
Bunty Aur Babli
The Shaad Ali directorial was well received by the audience and became one of the biggest hits of 2005
