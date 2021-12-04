8 Outstanding roles of Abhishek Bachchan

Manmarziyaan

The 2018 film put forth his acting prowess in front of audiences and he was praised as a performer

(Source- IMDb)

Bol Bachchan

The Rohit Shetty-directed film starred the actor in dual roles, and it was a box office success

(Source- IMDb)

Paa

The 2009 film contradicted the reel and real-life father-son duo and they surprised everyone with their acting

(Source- IMDb)

Raavan

In the 2010 release, Abhishek played Beera and it is one of the finest portrayals till date

(Source- IMDb)

Delhi 6

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's film was centred on community peace and received critical acclaim

(Source- IMDb)

Dostana

The 2008 film starring Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan met with tremendous critical acclaim

(Source- IMDb)

In the 2004 film, the actor nailed the role of ACP Jai Dixit, and the film went on to become a blockbuster

(Source- IMDb)

Dhoom

Bunty Aur Babli

The Shaad Ali directorial was well received by the audience and became one of the biggest hits of 2005

(Source- IMDb)

