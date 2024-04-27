Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Entertainment

april 27, 2024

8 Peppy Tracks Of Arijit Singh 


We all love Arijit’s romantic songs, but his singing skills aren’t only limited to mushy tracks. Here are a few peppy tracks of Arijit

Arijit Mania!

Image: Instagram@arijitsingh

This party anthem is a proper groovy number, crooned by Kanika Kapoor, Neha Kakkar, Siddharth Mahadevan and Nakash Aziz alongside Arijit

Image Credits: IMDb

Tukur Tukur, Dilwale

A catchy track, sung by Arijit, Badshah, Jonita Gandhi and Nakash Aziz, featuring a quirky choreography

Image Credits: IMDb

Breakup Song, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

This energetic song featured Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani’s electrifying chemistry and smooth moves

First Class, Kalank

Image Credits: IMDb

This blockbuster song has been sung in the enchanting vocals of Arijit Singh and Jonita Gandhi 

What Jhumka? Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani

Image Credits: IMDb

This Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan song was an instant hit; crooned by Shashwat Singh alongside Arijit Singh and composed by Pritam 

Haan Main Galat, Love Aaj Kal

Image Credits: IMDb

With Ranbir Kapoor’s electrifying dance moves and energetic vocals of Arijit; this song became a massive hit! 

Dance Ka Bhoot, Brahmastra 

Image Credits: IMDb

This song is shot in a beautiful location featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif dancing to the vocals of Arijit Singh and Nikita Gandhi 

Leke Prabhu Ka Naam, Tiger 3

Image Credits: IMDb

This groovy track has been composed by Pritam, written by Irshad Kamil and sung by Arijit Singh, Shalmali Kholgade and Shefali Alvares 

Beech Beech Mein, Jab Harry Met Sejal

Image Credits: IMDb

Tu Hi Hai, Dear Zindagi

Image Credits: IMDb

A soothing track with awesome lyrics and a playful vibe; this song has also an Ali Zafar version of it

Versatility Personified!

Image Credits: IMDb

Arijit Singh has many more peppy tracks that have been a rage since the time of their release 

