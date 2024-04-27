Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Entertainment
april 27, 2024
8 Peppy Tracks Of Arijit Singh
We all love Arijit’s romantic songs, but his singing skills aren’t only limited to mushy tracks. Here are a few peppy tracks of Arijit
Arijit Mania!
Image: Instagram@arijitsingh
This party anthem is a proper groovy number, crooned by Kanika Kapoor, Neha Kakkar, Siddharth Mahadevan and Nakash Aziz alongside Arijit
Image Credits: IMDb
Tukur Tukur, Dilwale
A catchy track, sung by Arijit, Badshah, Jonita Gandhi and Nakash Aziz, featuring a quirky choreography
Image Credits: IMDb
Breakup Song, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
This energetic song featured Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani’s electrifying chemistry and smooth moves
First Class, Kalank
Image Credits: IMDb
This blockbuster song has been sung in the enchanting vocals of Arijit Singh and Jonita Gandhi
What Jhumka? Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani
Image Credits: IMDb
This Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan song was an instant hit; crooned by Shashwat Singh alongside Arijit Singh and composed by Pritam
Haan Main Galat, Love Aaj Kal
Image Credits: IMDb
With Ranbir Kapoor’s electrifying dance moves and energetic vocals of Arijit; this song became a massive hit!
Dance Ka Bhoot, Brahmastra
Image Credits: IMDb
This song is shot in a beautiful location featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif dancing to the vocals of Arijit Singh and Nikita Gandhi
Leke Prabhu Ka Naam, Tiger 3
Image Credits: IMDb
This groovy track has been composed by Pritam, written by Irshad Kamil and sung by Arijit Singh, Shalmali Kholgade and Shefali Alvares
Beech Beech Mein, Jab Harry Met Sejal
Image Credits: IMDb
Tu Hi Hai, Dear Zindagi
Image Credits: IMDb
A soothing track with awesome lyrics and a playful vibe; this song has also an Ali Zafar version of it
Versatility Personified!
Image Credits: IMDb
Arijit Singh has many more peppy tracks that have been a rage since the time of their release
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.