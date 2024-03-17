Heading 3
March 17, 2024
8 Must-Watch Shah Rukh Khan - Rani Mukerji Movies
Here’s a sneak peek into movies featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji together
Shah Rukh Khan- Rani Mukherjee
Shah Rukh reincarnated as an actor after dying while saving his lady love Shantipriya, seeking revenge with a special cameo of Rani Mukerji
Om Shanti Om
Shah Rukh Khan as Dev and Rani Mukerji as Maya form a friendship that turns into love amidst marriage challenges
Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna
In this unique tale of love and separation, Shah Rukh Khan plays the double role as the husband of Rani Mukerji and a ghost who is in love with her
Paheli
Shah Rukh Khan as Veer is unjustly imprisoned, and Rani Mukerji as his lawyer makes efforts to reunite the star-crossed lovers
Veer-Zaara
Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji as Raj and Priya navigate conflicts threatening their marriage after a whirlwind romance
Chalte Chalte
In this love story, Rani Mukerji and Vivek Oberoi defy parental opposition, with Shah Rukh Khan making a special appearance
Saathiya
Rani Mukerji has a special appearance in the movie in which Shah Rukh Khan gets married to Kajol despite his parents' opposition
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham
Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji, caught in a love triangle, explore love and friendships
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
Magical chemistry
Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji always created magic whenever they were featured together on-screen, making fans look forward to seeing this chemistry once again
