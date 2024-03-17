Heading 3

March 17, 2024

8 Must-Watch Shah Rukh Khan - Rani Mukerji Movies

Here’s a sneak peek into movies featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji together

Shah Rukh Khan- Rani Mukherjee

Image: IMDb

Shah Rukh reincarnated as an actor after dying while saving his lady love Shantipriya, seeking revenge with a special cameo of Rani Mukerji

Image: IMDb

 Om Shanti Om

Shah Rukh Khan as Dev and Rani Mukerji as Maya form a friendship that turns into love amidst marriage challenges

Image: IMDb

 Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna

In this unique tale of love and separation, Shah Rukh Khan plays the double role as the husband of Rani Mukerji and a ghost who is in love with her

Paheli

Image: IMDb

Shah Rukh Khan as Veer is unjustly imprisoned, and Rani Mukerji as his lawyer makes efforts to reunite the star-crossed lovers

 Veer-Zaara

Image: IMDb

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji as Raj and Priya navigate conflicts threatening their marriage after a whirlwind romance

Chalte Chalte

Image: IMDb

In this love story, Rani Mukerji and Vivek Oberoi defy parental opposition, with Shah Rukh Khan making a special appearance

Saathiya

Image: IMDb

Rani Mukerji has a special appearance in the movie in which Shah Rukh Khan gets married to Kajol despite his parents' opposition

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Image: IMDb

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji, caught in a love triangle, explore love and friendships

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Image: IMDb

Magical chemistry

Image: IMDb

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji always created magic whenever they were featured together on-screen, making fans look forward to seeing this chemistry once again

