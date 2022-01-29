Entertainment
Jan 29, 2022
8 Shocking divorces in South
Samantha & Naga Chaitanya
Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's four-year marriage came to an end on october 2, 2021. The couple has filed for a divorce with mutual consent
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
After 18 years of marriage, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa called it quits. This is one of the biggest separations in the entertainment industry
Image: Aishwaryaa R. Instagram
Dhanush & Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth
Amala Paul married filmmaker AL Vijay in Chennai in June 2014; however, the couple divorced just after two years
Image: Amala Paul Instagram
Amala Paul & AL vijay
In 1995, the actor-turned-producer married Ramlatha, whom he divorced in 2010
Image: Prabhudeva Instagram
Prabhudeva & Ramalatha
Pawan Kalyan married actress Renu Desai in 2009, but the couple split in 2012. Pawan is now married to Russian model Anna Lezhneva
Image: Renu Desai Instagram
Pawan Kalyan & Renu Desai
Arvind and Gayathri Ramamurthy separated after 16 years of marriage. Later he re-married to Aparna Mukerjee in 2012
Image: Arvind Swamy Instagram
Arvind Swamy & Gayathri Ramamurthy
Nagarjuna got married to Lakshmi Daggubati in 1984 but the couple got separated after 6 years. He is now married to actress Amala Akkineni
Image: Pinkvilla
Nagarjuna & Lakshmi Daggubati
In 1998, Manju tied the knot with actor Dileep at the Aluva Sri Krishna Temple. However, the couple filed for divorce in 2014, and they divorced officially in January 2015
Image: Rajeevan Francis
Manju Warrier & Dileep
