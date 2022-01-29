Entertainment

Jan 29, 2022

8 Shocking divorces in South

Samantha & Naga Chaitanya

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's four-year marriage came to an end on october 2, 2021. The couple has filed for a divorce with mutual consent

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

After 18 years of marriage, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa called it quits. This is one of the biggest separations in the entertainment industry

Image: Aishwaryaa R. Instagram

Dhanush & Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth

Amala Paul married filmmaker AL Vijay in Chennai in June 2014; however, the couple divorced just after two years

Image: Amala Paul Instagram

Amala Paul & AL vijay

In 1995, the actor-turned-producer married Ramlatha, whom he divorced in 2010

Image: Prabhudeva Instagram

Prabhudeva & Ramalatha

Pawan Kalyan married actress Renu Desai in 2009, but the couple split in 2012. Pawan is now married to Russian model Anna Lezhneva

Image: Renu Desai Instagram

Pawan Kalyan & Renu Desai

Arvind and Gayathri Ramamurthy separated after 16 years of marriage. Later he re-married to Aparna Mukerjee in 2012

Image: Arvind Swamy Instagram

Arvind Swamy & Gayathri Ramamurthy

Nagarjuna got married to Lakshmi Daggubati in 1984 but the couple got separated after 6 years. He is now married to actress Amala Akkineni

Image: Pinkvilla

Nagarjuna & Lakshmi Daggubati

In 1998, Manju tied the knot with actor Dileep at the Aluva Sri Krishna Temple. However, the couple filed for divorce in 2014, and they divorced officially in January 2015

Image: Rajeevan Francis

Manju Warrier & Dileep

