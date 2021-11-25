AKSHAT SUNDRANI

AUTHOR

Nov 25, 2021

ENTERTAINMENT

In the 1997 film directed by Sohail Khan, Salman played the role of a CBI officer, Suraj Prakash

Auzaar

(Source- IMDb)

In the 2004 film, he played the role of inspector Arjun Ranavat and it went average at the box office

Garv: Pride and Honour

(Source- IMDb)

The climax of Prabhu Deva's film revealed Salman as an undercover cop on a mission

Wanted

(Source- IMDb)

The 2010 film introduced Salman as Inspector Chulbul Pandey and it was a blockbuster

Dabangg

(Source- IMDb)

He reprised his role as Chulbul Pandey in the second installment of Dabangg, which was a commercial success

Dabangg 2

(Source- IMDb)

The actor did not play a cop in the film, but he did become one at the end. The movie was a blockbuster

Kick

(Source- IMDb)

In the film Radhe, Salman Khan portrayed an undercover cop. The film, however, failed to impress the audience

Radhe : Your Most Wanted Bhai

(Source- IMDb)

In Mahesh Manjrekar's new release, the actor reprises his role as a cop as Inspector Rajveer Singh

Antim: The Final Truth

(Source- IMDb)

