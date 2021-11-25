AKSHAT SUNDRANI
AUTHOR
Nov 25, 2021
ENTERTAINMENT
In the 1997 film directed by Sohail Khan, Salman played the role of a CBI officer, Suraj Prakash
Auzaar
(Source- IMDb)
In the 2004 film, he played the role of inspector Arjun Ranavat and it went average at the box office
Garv: Pride and Honour
(Source- IMDb)
The climax of Prabhu Deva's film revealed Salman as an undercover cop on a mission
Wanted
(Source- IMDb)
The 2010 film introduced Salman as Inspector Chulbul Pandey and it was a blockbuster
Dabangg
(Source- IMDb)
He reprised his role as Chulbul Pandey in the second installment of Dabangg, which was a commercial success
Dabangg 2
(Source- IMDb)
The actor did not play a cop in the film, but he did become one at the end. The movie was a blockbuster
Kick
(Source- IMDb)
In the film Radhe, Salman Khan portrayed an undercover cop. The film, however, failed to impress the audience
Radhe : Your Most Wanted Bhai
(Source- IMDb)
In Mahesh Manjrekar's new release, the actor reprises his role as a cop as Inspector Rajveer Singh
Antim: The Final Truth
(Source- IMDb)
