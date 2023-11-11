Heading 3

November 11, 2023

8 times Salman Khan worked with Katrina

Salman Khan turned Godfather for Katrina Kaif in Bollywood with Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? It was the first commercial hit of Katrina and her film with the Megastar 

Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya? 

The Jodi paired up once again in Subhash Ghai's multi-starrer Yuvvraaj. However, it didn't work at the box office

Yuvvraaj

David Dhawan's Partner was also starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. However, they were not paired together

Partner

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were seen in guest roles in Atul Agnihotri's directorial film Hello

 Hello 

The YRF spy action drama introduces the Bollywood Jodi as Tiger and Zoya. Very soon, these characters attained massive popularity among the fans 

Ek Tha Tiger 

Once again, the duo reunited for the sequel of the Tiger series. This Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial was a blockbuster hit

Tiger Zinda Hai

Ali Abbas Zafar managed to bring Salman and Katrina together for Bharat. The movie did decent business at the box office

 Bharat

Other than these movies, Salman did cameos in some Katrina Kaif movies- Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Tees Maar Khan, and Zero. Katrina also did a cameo in SK's Bodyguard 

Cameos 

Tiger 3

Up next, both of them are teaming up for Tiger 3. The Maneesh Sharma directorial is expected to take a flying start at the box office

Tiger 3 is releasing on Nov 12, 2023. It is among the rare Hindi films to be released on Sunday in the 21st century 

 Release Date

