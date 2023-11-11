Heading 3
November 11, 2023
8 times Salman Khan worked with Katrina
Salman Khan turned Godfather for Katrina Kaif in Bollywood with Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? It was the first commercial hit of Katrina and her film with the Megastar
Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya?
The Jodi paired up once again in Subhash Ghai's multi-starrer Yuvvraaj. However, it didn't work at the box office
Yuvvraaj
David Dhawan's Partner was also starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. However, they were not paired together
Partner
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were seen in guest roles in Atul Agnihotri's directorial film Hello
Hello
The YRF spy action drama introduces the Bollywood Jodi as Tiger and Zoya. Very soon, these characters attained massive popularity among the fans
Ek Tha Tiger
Once again, the duo reunited for the sequel of the Tiger series. This Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial was a blockbuster hit
Tiger Zinda Hai
Ali Abbas Zafar managed to bring Salman and Katrina together for Bharat. The movie did decent business at the box office
Bharat
Other than these movies, Salman did cameos in some Katrina Kaif movies- Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Tees Maar Khan, and Zero. Katrina also did a cameo in SK's Bodyguard
Cameos
Tiger 3
Up next, both of them are teaming up for Tiger 3. The Maneesh Sharma directorial is expected to take a flying start at the box office
Tiger 3 is releasing on Nov 12, 2023. It is among the rare Hindi films to be released on Sunday in the 21st century
Release Date
