8 Upcoming Movies releases in 2021

Farhan Akhtar and Mrunal Thakur starrer, Toofan is all set to release on Amazon Prime on 16th July. The movie is a sports drama revolving around the life of a championship boxer
Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi have gotten together yet again for Mimi. The movie is a comedy that revolves around a small-town girl, who gets offered Rs 20 lakhs to be a surrogate for an American couple
The movie is all set to release on Netflix and Jio Cinema on 30th July
We all have been awaiting the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi that was initially supposed to release on 30th July
But with the lockdown and the controversies surrounding the movie, the release seems to have been postponed. However, we are expecting it to be released in the second half of this year
Aanand L Rai’s romantic drama, Atrangi Rey starring Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush is scheduled to release this year
The film is stated to follow a non-linear narrative of two romances from different timelines running in parallel
A film set during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971, Bhuj: The Pride of India, starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Nora Fatehi is all set to release on Disney+Hotstar on 13th August
A horror comedy starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam - Bhoot Police is scheduled to release on 17th September on Disney+Hotstar
The first time onscreen pair, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are going to be seen in the much-awaited sequel, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which is scheduled to release by the end of this year
Another horror comedy starring Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar, Phone Bhoot is also expected to release by the end of this year