Srimoyee Datta
Lifestyle
MAY 16, 2025
8 Ways Lemons Help with Body Detoxification
Lemons contain antioxidants like vitamin C. that helps fight inflammation and boost the immune system.
FightS Inflammation
Image Source: Pexels
By helping in bile production, lemon water can help absorb fat-soluble nutrients, which helps us digest better.
Bile Production
Image Source: Pexels
Lemons are enriched with Vitamin C. Their detoxifying components support liver health by reducing fat buildup in the liver.
Liver Health
Image Source: Pexels
Lemon water is naturally diuretic and contains citric acid, which may potentially help prevent kidney stones.
Prevent Kidney Stones
Image Source: Pexels
Lemons have pectin, a type of fibre that expands in the stomach and makes one feel full. By curbing your appetite, lemons can help you with your weight loss journey.
Curb Appetite
Image Source: Pexels
Despite their acidic nature, with a ph of about 2, lemons have an alkalizing effect after being metabolised. The body processes lemons and turns them into alkaline byproducts, which, in turn, helps balance the body’s ph levels.
Balance Body’s PH Levels
Image Source: Pexels
Lemon water is a summer favourite drink as it helps your body stay hydrated for a long time.
Hydration
Image Source: Pexels
Lemons help reduce dark spots, treat acne, stimulate collagen production, and make the skin even-toned and glowing.
Reduce Dark Spots
Image Source: Pexels
Drinking lemon water may help you increase your water intake, which is often recommended as a weight loss strategy.
Weight Loss
Image Source: Pexels
Sugar-sweetened beverages like juice, soda, sports drinks and energy drinks contain the most added sugars in the American diet, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Alternative To Sugary Drinks
Image Source: Pexels
