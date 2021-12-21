8 Years of Dhoom 3
DEC 21, 2021
Tap dance
Aamir Khan trained alone in Australia for three weeks for the tap dance sequence in the title track
(Image- IMDb)
Rigorous training
Katrina Kaif had to undergo extensive fitness training to blend into the role perfectly
(Video- Katrina Kaif Instagram)
First choice for Aaliya
Katrina Kaif was not the initial pick for the role of Aaliya; instead, it was Deepika Padukone, but she declined the project
(Image- IMDb)
IMAX format
The Vijay Krishna Acharya directorial was the first Bollywood film ever released in the IMAX format
(Image- IMDb)
Jackie Shroff and Aamir Khan
After the 1995 film Rangeela, Jackie Shroff and Aamir Khan were reunited for this film after 18 years
(Image- Jackie Shroff Instagram)
The satellite rights to Dhoom 3 were acquired by Sony for a whopping Rs 75 crore
(Image- IMDb)
Satellite rights
In this film, Aamir Khan portrayed an antagonist
Antagonist
(Image- Pinkvilla)
Aamir donned the bowler hat he wears in the film for three months before the filming to get used to it
Bowler hat
(Image- IMDb)
