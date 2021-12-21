8 Years of Dhoom 3 

DEC 21, 2021

Tap dance

Aamir Khan trained alone in Australia for three weeks for the tap dance sequence in the title track

(Image- IMDb)

Rigorous training

Katrina Kaif had to undergo extensive fitness training to blend into the role perfectly

(Video- Katrina Kaif Instagram)

First choice for Aaliya

Katrina Kaif was not the initial pick for the role of Aaliya; instead, it was Deepika Padukone, but she declined the project

(Image- IMDb)

IMAX format

The Vijay Krishna Acharya directorial was the first Bollywood film ever released in the IMAX format

(Image- IMDb)

Jackie Shroff and Aamir Khan

After the 1995 film Rangeela, Jackie Shroff and Aamir Khan were reunited for this film after 18 years

(Image- Jackie Shroff Instagram)

The satellite rights to Dhoom 3 were acquired by Sony for a whopping Rs 75 crore

(Image- IMDb)

Satellite rights

In this film, Aamir Khan portrayed an antagonist

Antagonist

(Image- Pinkvilla)

Aamir donned the bowler hat he wears in the film for three months before the filming to get used to it

Bowler hat

(Image- IMDb)

