Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

APRIL 05, 2024

9 action movies like BMCM to watch 


Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Spy action drama is best known for its huge scale and never-seen-before action in Indian cinema at the time of its release

Ek Tha Tiger

Image: IMDb

Image: IMDb 

Image: IMDb

Bang Bang

Another Hrithik Roshan starrer Fighter introduces a completely different genre in action with aircrafts fighting in the sky 

Image: IMDb

Fighter

Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai took action to a new level where we saw the actor holding a machine gun and making it an iconic scene 

Tiger Zinda Hai

Image: IMDb

Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi series is very popular when it comes to high-octane action movies. In Baaghi 2, the actor went all out and gave us some memorable action sequences 

Baaghi 2

Image: IMDb

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan marked his comeback to the action genre. Siddharth Anand presented him in a completely new avatar 

Pathaan

Image: IMDb

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War was a rage at the time of its release. Some of the action sequences of War was even copied in Hollywood films later on 

War

Image: IMDb

Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi presented him as the OG action hero after a long gap. The actor pulled off some crazy action sequences 

Sooryavanshi

Image: IMDb

Tiger 3

Image: IMDb

Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 showcased him once again in action avatar pulling off some never-seen-before sequences in Indian Cinema 

Image: IMDb

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is releasing in cinemas on April 10. The movie is touted to be Akshay Kumar's biggest actioner 

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

