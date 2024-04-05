Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
APRIL 05, 2024
9 action movies like BMCM to watch
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Spy action drama is best known for its huge scale and never-seen-before action in Indian cinema at the time of its release
Ek Tha Tiger
Image: IMDb
Rockstar is considered one of the best movies of Ranbir Kapoor. The actor played a singer in the movie and nailed his character with perfection
Image: IMDb
Bang Bang
Another Hrithik Roshan starrer Fighter introduces a completely different genre in action with aircrafts fighting in the sky
Image: IMDb
Fighter
Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai took action to a new level where we saw the actor holding a machine gun and making it an iconic scene
Tiger Zinda Hai
Image: IMDb
Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi series is very popular when it comes to high-octane action movies. In Baaghi 2, the actor went all out and gave us some memorable action sequences
Baaghi 2
Image: IMDb
Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan marked his comeback to the action genre. Siddharth Anand presented him in a completely new avatar
Pathaan
Image: IMDb
Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War was a rage at the time of its release. Some of the action sequences of War was even copied in Hollywood films later on
War
Image: IMDb
Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi presented him as the OG action hero after a long gap. The actor pulled off some crazy action sequences
Sooryavanshi
Image: IMDb
Tiger 3
Image: IMDb
Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 showcased him once again in action avatar pulling off some never-seen-before sequences in Indian Cinema
Image: IMDb
Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is releasing in cinemas on April 10. The movie is touted to be Akshay Kumar's biggest actioner
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.