Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

March 14, 2024

9 best movies ft. Tabu

It is the movie adaptation of William Shakespeare's famous play Macbeth. Tabu gave a powerful performance as Jahangir's mistress and Maqbool's secret lover

Maqbool

The film asked pertinent questions about infidelity. It is a strong movie on women's empowerment and turned out to be one of the best performances of Tabu

Astitva

Considered a masterpiece, The Namesake stars Irrfan and Tabu in the lead. The Mira Nair directorial revolves around a Bengali couple who are struggling to adjust in America, and their son has to make choices between his country and America

The Namesake

Another Vishal Bharadwaj work inspired by Shakespeare's play, Haider is a critically acclaimed movie. Tabu played the mother of Haider (Shahid Kapoor) in the movie

Haider

Helmed by Madhur Bhandarkar, Chandni Bar revolves around a young woman who is forced to move to Mumbai and work as a bar dancer. Tabu gave a powerful performance

Chandni Bar

The National Award-winning crime drama, Andhadhun is a must-watch. Tabu played one of the key characters in the movie that has several dark layers

Andhadhun

Helmed by Mani Ratnam, it is a cinematic story inspired by the lives of Tamil Nadu political icons M. G. Ramachandran and M. Karunanidhi. Tabu played one of the key roles in the movie

Iruvar

Tabu played a simple Punjabi girl in Maachis whose life gets shattered when her fiance is branded a terrorist

Maachis

Drishyam is one of the most successful suspense thrillers in Indian cinema. Tabu played a cop in the movie and shared intense scenes alongside Ajay Devgn

Drishyam

Tabu is next gearing up for the release of Crew. The movie also stars Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon

