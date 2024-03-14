9 best movies ft. Tabu

It is the movie adaptation of William Shakespeare's famous play Macbeth. Tabu gave a powerful performance as Jahangir's mistress and Maqbool's secret lover
Maqbool
Image: IMDb
The film asked pertinent questions about infidelity. It is a strong movie on women's empowerment and turned out to be one of the best performances of Tabu
Image: IMDb
Astitva
Considered a masterpiece, The Namesake stars Irrfan and Tabu in the lead. The Mira Nair directorial revolves around a Bengali couple who are struggling to adjust in America, and their son has to make choices between his country and America
Image: IMDb
The Namesake
Another Vishal Bharadwaj work inspired by Shakespeare's play, Haider is a critically acclaimed movie. Tabu played the mother of Haider (Shahid Kapoor) in the movie
Haider
Image: IMDb
Helmed by Madhur Bhandarkar, Chandni Bar revolves around a young woman who is forced to move to Mumbai and work as a bar dancer. Tabu gave a powerful performance
Chandni Bar
Image: IMDb
The National Award-winning crime drama, Andhadhun is a must-watch. Tabu played one of the key characters in the movie that has several dark layers
Andhadhun
Image: IMDb
Helmed by Mani Ratnam, it is a cinematic story inspired by the lives of Tamil Nadu political icons M. G. Ramachandran and M. Karunanidhi. Tabu played one of the key roles in the movie
Iruvar
Image: IMDb
Tabu played a simple Punjabi girl in Maachis whose life gets shattered when her fiance is branded a terrorist
Maachis
Image: IMDb
Drishyam is one of the most successful suspense thrillers in Indian cinema. Tabu played a cop in the movie and shared intense scenes alongside Ajay Devgn
Drishyam
Image: IMDb
What's Next?
Image: IMDb
Tabu is next gearing up for the release of Crew. The movie also stars Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon