Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

November 19, 2023

9 Best Movies Of Joaquin Phoenix

The biopic of musical legend Johnny Cash follows his journey into the music industry, how he joins the Air Force and turns salesman before his career takes off

Walk The Line

Image: Imdb

In the beautiful film, he plays a divorced man who works as a letter writer. He buys a new AI operating system and forms a connection with the voice coming through his screen. 

Image: Imdb

Her 

Phoenix nails the role of Commodus in this period drama. Despite being the legitimate heir, his gray character is overlooked for the position of Emperor

Gladiator

Image: Imdb

The Oscar-winning character of Phoenix is Joker. The movie follows the evolution of Arthur Fleck, who would become the Joker after a series of suppressing history

Joker 

Image: Imdb

It is a documentary on the mistreatment of animals within the agriculture industry. An eye-opener docudrama

Dominion

Image: Imdb

In this psychological drama, Joaquin plays a navy veteran whom a charismatic cult leader seduces in the aftermath of World War 2

 The Master

Image: Imdb

Phoenix stars as Joe, a traumatized, reckless veteran who tracks down missing girls and violently apprehends their captors 

You Were Never Really Here

Image: Imdb

A period drama following the historical figure Marquis de Sade, imprisoned in an asylum for his progressive philosophies in the aftermath of France's Reign of Terror

Quills 

Image: Imdb

Hotel Rwanda 

Image: Imdb

It is among the highest-rated films of Phoenix. The movie focuses on a real-life hotel manager who hides over a thousand Tutsi refugees from the Hutu militia in Rwanda 

Joaquin Phoenix will be next seen in Napoleon, based on the popular historical figure Napoleon Bonaparte. Releasing in cinemas on Nov 24

Upcoming 

Image: Imdb

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here