Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
November 19, 2023
9 Best Movies Of Joaquin Phoenix
The biopic of musical legend Johnny Cash follows his journey into the music industry, how he joins the Air Force and turns salesman before his career takes off
Walk The Line
Image: Imdb
In the beautiful film, he plays a divorced man who works as a letter writer. He buys a new AI operating system and forms a connection with the voice coming through his screen.
Image: Imdb
Her
Phoenix nails the role of Commodus in this period drama. Despite being the legitimate heir, his gray character is overlooked for the position of Emperor
Gladiator
Image: Imdb
The Oscar-winning character of Phoenix is Joker. The movie follows the evolution of Arthur Fleck, who would become the Joker after a series of suppressing history
Joker
Image: Imdb
It is a documentary on the mistreatment of animals within the agriculture industry. An eye-opener docudrama
Dominion
Image: Imdb
In this psychological drama, Joaquin plays a navy veteran whom a charismatic cult leader seduces in the aftermath of World War 2
The Master
Image: Imdb
Phoenix stars as Joe, a traumatized, reckless veteran who tracks down missing girls and violently apprehends their captors
You Were Never Really Here
Image: Imdb
A period drama following the historical figure Marquis de Sade, imprisoned in an asylum for his progressive philosophies in the aftermath of France's Reign of Terror
Quills
Image: Imdb
Hotel Rwanda
Image: Imdb
It is among the highest-rated films of Phoenix. The movie focuses on a real-life hotel manager who hides over a thousand Tutsi refugees from the Hutu militia in Rwanda
Joaquin Phoenix will be next seen in Napoleon, based on the popular historical figure Napoleon Bonaparte. Releasing in cinemas on Nov 24
Upcoming
Image: Imdb
