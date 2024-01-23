Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

January 23, 2024

9 best quotes of Anil Kapoor

There are hurdles, there are handicaps, hardships you have to face in life, but you hope for a great future

#1

Image: IMDb

An outsider can see some things much better

Image: IMDb

#2

 "They say laughter is the best medicine. Clearly, they've never tried dancing like a chicken"

Image: IMDb

#3

I ran away from my house when I was about 12 years old to audition for a film

#4

Image: Anil Kapoor's Instagram

India has the purity, the innocence. India knows what it wants. There is a direction. It has so much to offer

#5

Image: IMDb

If you make a feelgood film which is complete candyfloss, where everybody is good and everything is beautiful and hunky dory, it won't appeal to the audience

#6

Image: Anil Kapoor's Instagram

Every time I fail, I learn something new. That's the key to success

#7

Image: Anil Kapoor's Instagram

Not exactly but I get inspiration from stories which are unconventional

#8

Image: Anil Kapoor's Instagram

Everyone starts a film thinking that it would be a big hit. But sometimes it goes haywire 

#9

Image: Anil Kapoor's Instagram

On the work front, Anil Kapoor will be next seen in Fighter alongwith Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone 

