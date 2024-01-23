Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
January 23, 2024
9 best quotes of Anil Kapoor
There are hurdles, there are handicaps, hardships you have to face in life, but you hope for a great future
#1
Image: IMDb
An outsider can see some things much better
Image: IMDb
#2
"They say laughter is the best medicine. Clearly, they've never tried dancing like a chicken"
Image: IMDb
#3
I ran away from my house when I was about 12 years old to audition for a film
#4
Image: Anil Kapoor's Instagram
India has the purity, the innocence. India knows what it wants. There is a direction. It has so much to offer
#5
Image: IMDb
If you make a feelgood film which is complete candyfloss, where everybody is good and everything is beautiful and hunky dory, it won't appeal to the audience
#6
Image: Anil Kapoor's Instagram
Every time I fail, I learn something new. That's the key to success
#7
Image: Anil Kapoor's Instagram
Not exactly but I get inspiration from stories which are unconventional
#8
Image: Anil Kapoor's Instagram
Everyone starts a film thinking that it would be a big hit. But sometimes it goes haywire
#9
Image: Anil Kapoor's Instagram
On the work front, Anil Kapoor will be next seen in Fighter alongwith Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone
