JULY 20, 2024

9 best Vicky Kaushal movies to watch


Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Sam Bahadur is a biographical war film based on the life of Sam Manekshaw, India’s first field marshal

Sam Bahadur

It is a romantic comedy that revolves around a middle-class married couple. Starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles, it is directed by Laxman Utekar

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Helmed by Aditya Dhar, it is a military action film. The movie showcases the meticulous planning and execution of the retaliatory mission in response to a terrorist attack

Uri: The Surgical Strike

This critically acclaimed film stars Vicky Kaushal as a revolutionary freedom fighter, Udham Singh. It is one of his finest performances to date

Sardar Udham

Vicky essayed the role of a Pakistani military officer in this spy thriller and shared screens opposite Alia Bhatt

Raazi

Based against the backdrop of Varanasi, Masaan features Vicky Kaushal as Deepak Kumar. His performance left a lasting impression on the audience

Masaan

Kaushal’s intense performance as Raghavan stood out. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, it is a psychological thriller co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Raman Raghav 2.0

The actor played another grey character in Manmarziyaan and leaves an impression on the audience with his terrific performance 

Manmarziyaan

Vicky Kaushal played a supporting role in Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju but melts your heart with his brilliant acting 

Sanju

Bad Newz

The new Vicky Kaushal starrer comedy-drama is running in cinemas. Helmed by Anand Tiwari, it is a spiritual sequel of Good Newz

