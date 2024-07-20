Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
JULY 20, 2024
9 best Vicky Kaushal movies to watch
Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Sam Bahadur is a biographical war film based on the life of Sam Manekshaw, India’s first field marshal
Sam Bahadur
Image: IMDb
It is a romantic comedy that revolves around a middle-class married couple. Starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles, it is directed by Laxman Utekar
Image: IMDb
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke
Helmed by Aditya Dhar, it is a military action film. The movie showcases the meticulous planning and execution of the retaliatory mission in response to a terrorist attack
Image: IMDb
Uri: The Surgical Strike
This critically acclaimed film stars Vicky Kaushal as a revolutionary freedom fighter, Udham Singh. It is one of his finest performances to date
Sardar Udham
Image: IMDb
Vicky essayed the role of a Pakistani military officer in this spy thriller and shared screens opposite Alia Bhatt
Raazi
Image: IMDb
Based against the backdrop of Varanasi, Masaan features Vicky Kaushal as Deepak Kumar. His performance left a lasting impression on the audience
Masaan
Image: IMDb
Kaushal’s intense performance as Raghavan stood out. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, it is a psychological thriller co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Raman Raghav 2.0
Image: IMDb
The actor played another grey character in Manmarziyaan and leaves an impression on the audience with his terrific performance
Manmarziyaan
Image: IMDb
Vicky Kaushal played a supporting role in Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju but melts your heart with his brilliant acting
Sanju
Image: IMDb
Bad Newz
Image: IMDb
The new Vicky Kaushal starrer comedy-drama is running in cinemas. Helmed by Anand Tiwari, it is a spiritual sequel of Good Newz
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.