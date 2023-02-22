FEB 22, 2023
9 Bollywood Movies With Open Endings
The Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor starrer horror film Stree discusses the story of a village who is feared by a woman, who attacks men during festivals. In the end, the village is seen as a safe place and Shraddha Kapoor leaves while hovering outside the village at her shrine
Stree
It follows the story of a shipping officer who must save a girl trapped inside a haunted ship. At the end, Vicky Kaushal is seen dining with the girl he saved after a turbulent time
Bhoot: The Haunted Ship
Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam is a mystery of the missing son of a police officer. Ajay's character is suspected of the murder and he crosses all boundaries to save his family
Drishyam
Starring John Abraham, No Smoking is a complex movie and packed with metaphors at every step
No Smoking
Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Andhadhun is an open ending movie. Ayushmann plays a blind man role but the movie ends with him hitting a can on the road with a stick
Andhadhun
The Lunchbox
The Irrfan Khan starrer The Lunchbox ends on an open note leaving the audience to create their own ending
Masaan
Vicky Kaushal starrer Masaan tells the story of Deepak and Devi who try to forget their past and cope up with their present life by finding the meaning of life and death and has an open ending
Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor starrer film is an open ending movie which features Surjan trying to deal with the loss of his eight year old son and solving a case with the help of Rosie, who turns out to be a ghost eventually
Talaash: The Answer Lies Within
Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer tells the story of four people whose life changed after struggling to cope with the chaos surrounding a drug crisis in Punjab. The story has a metaphorical meaning behind it but what exactly it means is left on to the audience
Udta Punjab
