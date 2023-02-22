Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar

ENTERTAINMENT

FEB 22, 2023

9 Bollywood Movies With Open Endings

The Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor starrer horror film Stree discusses the story of a village who is feared by a woman, who attacks men during festivals. In the end, the village is seen as a safe place and Shraddha Kapoor leaves while hovering outside the village at her shrine 

Image: Pinkvilla

Stree

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram 


It follows the story of a shipping officer who must save a girl trapped inside a haunted ship. At the end, Vicky Kaushal is seen dining with the girl he saved after a turbulent time

Bhoot: The Haunted Ship

Sara Ali Khan’s Adorable Moments

Vidya-Disha: Celebs Who Were Body-Shamed


Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam is a mystery of the missing son of a police officer. Ajay's character is suspected of the murder and he crosses all boundaries to save his family

Image: Ajay Devgn Instagram 

Drishyam

Starring John Abraham, No Smoking is a complex movie and packed with metaphors at every step

Image: Pinkvilla

No Smoking

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Andhadhun is an open ending movie. Ayushmann plays a blind man role but the movie ends with him hitting a can on the road with a stick 

Image: Pinkvilla

Andhadhun 

Image: Pinkvilla

The Lunchbox

The Irrfan Khan starrer The Lunchbox ends on an open note leaving the audience to create their own ending 

Image: Pinkvilla

Masaan

Vicky Kaushal starrer Masaan tells the story of Deepak and Devi who try to forget their past and cope up with their present life by finding the meaning of life and death and has an open ending

Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor starrer film is an open ending movie which features Surjan trying to deal with the loss of his eight year old son and solving a case with the help of Rosie, who turns out to be a ghost eventually

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Talaash: The Answer Lies Within

Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer tells the story of four people whose life changed after struggling to cope with the chaos surrounding a drug crisis in Punjab. The story has a metaphorical meaning behind it but what exactly it means is left on to the audience

Image: Pinkvilla

Udta Punjab

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here