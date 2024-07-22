9 Dhanush movies to watch before Raayan

Tamil actor Dhanush is gearing up for the release of his 50th film, Raayan, on July 26. Here we are presenting the list of 9 best Dhanush starrer movies that you should not miss
Dhanush
Image: Dhanush’ Instagram
It is an action-thriller that marked the first-ever collaboration of Dhanush and Vetrimaaran. The movie was a big hit and established Dhanush as a bankable star in Tamil Cinema
Image: IMDb
Polladhavan
Raanjhanaa marked the Hindi debut of Dhanush. The actor gave a lifetime performance in this romantic-political drama, co-starring Sonam Kapoor and Abhay Deol
Raanjhanaa
Image: IMDb
Dhanush reunited with Vetrimaaran in Aadukalam and gave another terrific performance. The actor received his first National Award for this movie
Aadukalam
Image: IMDb
It is considered among the greatest performances of Dhanush. The movie also got him his second National Award for his acting chops
Asuran
Image: IMDb
Another iconic collaboration of Dhanush and Vetrimaaran, Vada Chennai is a crime-thriller that tells the story of a skilled carrom player who becomes an important participant in a gang war between two rival gangsters
Vada Chennai
Image: IMDb
Maryan is a thriller drama that follows the story of a common man who works in an oil company in Sudan. Things take a turn when he and his co-workers are held hostage by the terrorists
Maryan
Image: IMDb
Pudhupettai is a political gangster drama directed by Dhanush's brother, Selva Raghavan. It follows the story of a child who rises to become a dreaded gangster as a means of his survival
Pudhupettai
Image: IMDb
Karnan
Image: IMDb
Helmed by Mari Selvaraj, Karnan is a gem that is complimented with symbolic references and a brilliant performance by Dhanush. The story deals with the vital issue of caste persecution in a rural setting
Kaadhal Kondein
Image: IMDb
Kaadhal Kondein is a psychological thriller that tells the story of an academically gifted orphan turning into a psycho after falling in love. It was later remade into other languages