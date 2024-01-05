Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
January 05, 2024
9 films that grossed 500 Cr in India
Released in 2016, Aamir Khan's Dangal was the first film to open the 500 Crores club in India. The movie grossed 511 Cr gross at the Indian box office
Dangal
SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion not only crossed 500 Cr but also opened the 1000 Cr club in India
Baahubali 2
Rajinikanth’s 2.0 also joined the list in 2018. The movie still holds the crown of highest-grossing Tamil film globally
2.0
SS Rajamouli did it again with RRR. The action-drama took the box office on fire and left audience awestruck
RRR
Rocking Star Yash conquered the box office in 2022 by setting new benchmarks at the box office
KGF Chapter 2
Shah Rukh Khan made a gigantic comeback at the box office with his entry into the 500 Crore Club. The movie also became the first ever Hindi film to cross 500 Crores nett at the box office
Pathaan
Sunny Deol proved his mass pull at the ticket window and shattered every record. Gadar 2 beat Pathaan at the Hindi box office
Gadar 2
Soon, King Khan returned with a bang at the box office, marching his entry to 600 Crores gross at the Indian box office
Jawan
Animal
Last but not least, Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal ended 2023 on a great note. The movie became the 9th Indian film ever to cross 500 Crore gross at the box office
2024 has a few event films like Fighter, Pushpa 2, Singham Again, Kalki 2898 AD, and BMCM, which can mark their entry into this list
Who’s Next?
