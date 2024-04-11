Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Entertainment
april 11, 2024
9 Green Flag Male Characters of Bollywood
Aditya is the OG green flag. He knew he loved Geet but he never imposed himself on her or forced her to love him
Aditya, Jab We Met
Image Source-IMDB
Rana and Piku’s chemistry was practical and real; Rana took stand for Piku in front of her father and was a man of liberal thinking
Image Source-IMDB
Rana, Piku
Sattu is always there for Katha, despite knowing the truth that Katha hid from him, he understands the circumstances and motivates her to fight for justice
Image Source-IMDB
Sattu, Satyaprem Ki Katha
Dan is a sensitive soul that gets traumatised by Shiuli’s incident; he understands the grief of Shiuli’s mother and takes care of her. He taught us what unconditional love really is!
Dan, October
Image Source-IMDB
Vikram Batra was a softie for Dimple, he wasn’t afraid of commitment and treated Dimple right.
Not to forget, Dimple was an absolute sunshine in human form too!
Vikram Batra, Shershaah
Image Source-IMDB
Inder stands with Saraswati against all odds, respects her wholeheartedly and his love for his Saru is genuine and unconditional
Inder, Sanam Teri Kasam
Image Source-IMDB
Despite growing up in a toxic masculine environment, Rocky is extremely secure about his masculinity. Rocky accepts his mistakes and tries to change wherever necessary
Rocky Randhawa, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani
Image Source-IMDB
Kabir Bansal is indeed the Most Wanted Munda!
He prefers to be a house husband, is very secure as an individual and is against patriarchal notions
Kabir Bansal, Ki & Ka
Image Source-IMDB
The adorable deaf and dumb boy was an absolute cutie and his relationship with Shruti and Jhilmil was wholesome and unconditional!
Murphy, Barfi!
Image Source-IMDB
Image Source-IMDB
These fictional characters are wholesome, cute and well behaved; absolutely ideal partners!
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.