Aditi Singh 

Entertainment

april 11, 2024

9 Green Flag Male Characters of Bollywood


Aditya is the OG green flag. He knew he loved Geet but he never imposed himself on her or forced her to love him

Aditya, Jab We Met

Rana and Piku’s chemistry was practical and real; Rana took stand for Piku in front of her father and was a man of liberal thinking 

 Rana, Piku

Sattu is always there for Katha, despite knowing the truth that Katha hid from him, he understands the circumstances and motivates her to fight for justice 

Sattu, Satyaprem Ki Katha

Dan is a sensitive soul that gets traumatised by Shiuli’s incident; he understands the grief of Shiuli’s mother and takes care of her. He taught us what unconditional love really is!

Dan, October

Vikram Batra was a softie for Dimple, he wasn’t afraid of commitment and treated Dimple right.
Not to forget, Dimple was an absolute sunshine in human form too!

Vikram Batra, Shershaah

Inder stands with Saraswati against all odds, respects her wholeheartedly and his love for his Saru is genuine and unconditional 

Inder, Sanam Teri Kasam

Despite growing up in a toxic masculine environment, Rocky is extremely secure about his masculinity. Rocky accepts his mistakes and tries to change wherever necessary

 Rocky Randhawa, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani 

Kabir Bansal is indeed the Most Wanted Munda!
He prefers to be a house husband, is very secure as an individual and is against patriarchal notions 

 Kabir Bansal, Ki & Ka

The adorable deaf and dumb boy was an absolute cutie and his relationship with Shruti and Jhilmil was wholesome and unconditional! 

Murphy, Barfi!

These fictional characters are wholesome, cute and well behaved; absolutely ideal partners!

