9 K-dramas with best female friendships

Image Credits - MBC
Female friendships portrayed in K-dramas are caring and fun-loving. Not only are they there for each other, but they also know how to have a fun time together.
Shin Ha Ri and Jin Young Seo may have a give-and-take relationship but the girlfriends deeply care for each other and are also there in times of need.
Image Credits - SBS
Business Proposal
The friendship portrayed by Chun Woo Hee, Jeon Yeo Been and Han Ji Eun is wholesome. They are there for the hard times and also for the fun gossip and eating sessions.
Image Credits - JTBC
Be Melodramatic
Thirty-Nine is a story about a group of three friends as they navigate their 30s. They figure out their love life, work life, and everything in between together.
Image Credits - JTBC
Thirty-Nine
The friends in Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo are friendship goals. They are there for the goofiness and also when the times get hard.
Image Credits - MBC
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo
Hello, My Twenties is an underrated slice-of-life drama that tells the story of five strangers who develop a friendship as they start living together.
Image Credits - JTBC
Hello, My Twenties
Because This is My First Life shows a unique friendship between three very different ladies. But their differences seem to work in the favor of their friendship.
Because This is My First Life
Image Credits - tvN
Eun Tak and Sunny develop a kind friendship with one another. They find each other when both are at their lowest in life. Their friendship grows with them.
Image Credits - tvN
Goblin
K-dramas show the warm and exciting side of friendships that girls have. From movie nights to crying together and much more.
Image Credits - JTBC
This a love guru and has a talk show while her best friend is a lifestyle magazine author. Highlights of their friendship are when the lead has severe depression after her break-up
Bo-ra! Deborah aka True to Love
Image credits - ENA