9 Must watch films of late Dilip Kumar
AKSHAT SUNDRANI
DEC 9, 2021
Devdas
The Bimal Roy directorial was released in 1955 and his performance earned him a Filmfare Award
Mughal-E-Azam
The 1960 classic starred Dilip Kumar as Prince Saleem and is regarded as one of his best performances to this day
Ram Aur Shyam
The 1967 film, directed by Tapi Chanakya, starred him in double roles and delivered a remarkable performance
Madhumati
The 1958 film, featuring Dilip Kumar and Vyjayanthimala in the lead roles, was a chartbuster film
Andaz
The Mehboob Khan film was released in 1949 and it starred Raj Kapoor, Nargis and Dilip Kumar
Shakti
The Ramesh Sippy-directed film is notable for bringing together two legends, Amitabh Bachchan and Dilip Kumar
Daag
The 1952 film was highly appreciated by the audience and earned the actor his first Filmfare Award
The 1957 film is regarded as one of his best, and he received a Filmfare Award for his performance
Naya Daur
Saudagar
The 1991 film, directed by Subhash Ghai, was a Silver Jubilee success all across India and was a hit
