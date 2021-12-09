9 Must watch films of late Dilip Kumar

ENTERTAINMENT

AKSHAT SUNDRANI

AUTHOR

DEC 9, 2021

Devdas

The Bimal Roy directorial was released in 1955 and his performance earned him a Filmfare Award

(Source- IMDb)

Mughal-E-Azam

The 1960 classic starred Dilip Kumar as Prince Saleem and is regarded as one of his best performances to this day

(Source- IMDb

Ram Aur Shyam

The 1967 film, directed by Tapi Chanakya, starred him in double roles and delivered a remarkable performance

(Source- IMDb)

Madhumati

The 1958 film, featuring Dilip Kumar and Vyjayanthimala in the lead roles, was a chartbuster film

(Source- IMDb)

Andaz

The Mehboob Khan film was released in 1949 and it starred Raj Kapoor, Nargis and Dilip Kumar

(Source- IMDb)

Shakti

The Ramesh Sippy-directed film is notable for bringing together two legends, Amitabh Bachchan and Dilip Kumar

(Source- IMDb)

Daag

The 1952 film was highly appreciated by the audience and earned the actor his first Filmfare Award

(Source- IMDb)

The 1957 film is regarded as one of his best, and he received a Filmfare Award for his performance

(Source- IMDb)

Naya Daur

Saudagar

The 1991 film, directed by Subhash Ghai, was a Silver Jubilee success all across India and was a hit

(Source- IMDb)

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Cocoa butter benefits for skin & hair

Click Here