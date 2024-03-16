Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
March 16, 2024
9 Must-Watch Juhi Chawla - SRK Movies
The cute Shah Rukh Khan - Juhi Chawla movies are worth watching to reminisce about the 90s romance
Juhi Chawla- Shah Rukh Khan
Image: IMDb
The movie Love and Separation features Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, and Rani Mukerji, telling the exciting story of a ghost falling in love
Image: IMDb
Paheli
The film, released in 2001, starred Juhi Chawla and Shah Rukh Khan in an action-thriller about Arun, who decides to investigate the case of his friend’s death
Image: IMDb
One 2 Ka 4
One of the best movies of Juhi Chawla and Shah Rukh Khan has a cute and sweet plot of two rival journalists falling in love
Phir Bhi Dil hai Hindustani
Image: IMDb
The blend of action, comedy, and drama starred Shah Rukh Khan in a double role, making it a perfect chaotic tale
Duplicate
Image: IMDb
The movie featuring Shah Rukh Khan in a negative role is about an orphaned, unnamed boy who grows up to be a criminal trying to win over his childhood love
Ram Jane
Image: IMDb
Fall in Love with Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla, where SRK as Rahul helps his boss win over Seema, portrayed by Juhi but instead, he himself falls in love with her
Yes Boss
Image: IMDb
Shah Rukh Khan in a negative role is a thrill-action movie about a psychopath obsessed with Kiran, with a climax that surely gives goosebumps
Darr
Image: IMDb
This romantic comedy movie follows the story of a civil engineer who comes to Bombay and befriends Renu, leading to an amazing chemistry
Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman
Image: IMDb
Bhootnath
Image: IMDb
This comedy movie is about a small boy named Banku, the son of Aditya and Anjali, played by Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla, who makes a ghost his friend
