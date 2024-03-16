Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment

March 16, 2024

9 Must-Watch Juhi Chawla - SRK Movies

The cute Shah Rukh Khan - Juhi Chawla movies are worth watching to reminisce about the 90s romance

Juhi Chawla- Shah Rukh Khan

Image: IMDb

The movie Love and Separation features Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, and Rani Mukerji, telling the exciting story of a ghost falling in love

Image: IMDb

Paheli

The film, released in 2001, starred Juhi Chawla and Shah Rukh Khan in an action-thriller about Arun, who decides to investigate the case of his friend’s death

Image: IMDb

One 2 Ka 4

One of the best movies of Juhi Chawla and Shah Rukh Khan has a cute and sweet plot of two rival journalists falling in love

Phir Bhi Dil hai Hindustani

Image: IMDb

The blend of action, comedy, and drama starred Shah Rukh Khan in a double role, making it a perfect chaotic tale

Duplicate

Image: IMDb

The movie featuring Shah Rukh Khan in a negative role is about an orphaned, unnamed boy who grows up to be a criminal trying to win over his childhood love

Ram Jane

Image: IMDb

Fall in Love with Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla, where SRK as Rahul helps his boss win over Seema, portrayed by Juhi but instead, he himself falls in love with her

Yes Boss

Image: IMDb

Shah Rukh Khan in a negative role is a thrill-action movie about a psychopath obsessed with Kiran, with a climax that surely gives goosebumps

Darr

Image: IMDb

This romantic comedy movie follows the story of a civil engineer who comes to Bombay and befriends Renu, leading to an amazing chemistry 

Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman

Image: IMDb

Bhootnath

Image: IMDb

This comedy movie is about a small boy named Banku, the son of Aditya and Anjali, played by Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla, who makes a ghost his friend

