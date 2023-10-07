Heading 3

07 OCTOBER, 2023

9 Pakistani dramas ft. Zara Noor Abbas

She is a Pakistani actress who is the daughter of actress Asma Abbas and niece of Bushra Ansari. Let us have a look at her TV shows 

Zara Noor Abbas

Image: Zara Noor Abbas' Instagram

It aired in 2016 on Hum TV and is the debut TV series of the actress Zara Noor Abbas

Dharkan

Image: Zara Noor Abbas' Instagram

Starring Zara Noor Abbas, Bilal Khan, and Iqra Aziz, the TV series is touted to be a romantic drama show

Khamoshi

Image: IMDB

The 22-episode long show premiered on Hum TV, with Zara Noor Abbas and Shaz Khan in the leading roles

Lamhey

Image: Shaz Khan's Instagram

Directed by Mohsin Ali, the TV series did not perform well in terms of ratings but Zara did pretty well

Qaid

Image: Syed Jibran's Instagram

Aired in 2019, the show is one of the most celebrated Pakistani dramas. Besides Zara Noor Abbas, it featured Alizeh Shah, Ahad Raza Mir and Osman Khalid Butt

Ehd-e-wafa

Image: IMDB

This Pakistani TV show premiered on June 12, 2020. Directed by Iqbal Hussain, Zebaish features Zara Noor Abbas and Asad Siddiqui

Zebaish

Image: Asad Siddiqui's Instagram

Premiered on Hum TV on 20 February 2021, the series follows the struggle of a sexual assault survivor

Image: IMDB

Phaans

It is a 2022 Pakistani television historical drama series, directed by Khizer Idrees. Zara Noor Abbas essays the role of Jahan Ara in the show

Image: Zara Noor Abbas' Instagram

Badshah Begum

Starring Zara Noor Abbas and Haroon Kadwani, Jhoom is a romantic drama show aired on GEO TV

Image: Zara Noor Abbas' Instagram

Jhoom

