07 OCTOBER, 2023
9 Pakistani dramas ft. Zara Noor Abbas
She is a Pakistani actress who is the daughter of actress Asma Abbas and niece of Bushra Ansari. Let us have a look at her TV shows
Zara Noor Abbas
Image: Zara Noor Abbas' Instagram
It aired in 2016 on Hum TV and is the debut TV series of the actress Zara Noor Abbas
Dharkan
Image: Zara Noor Abbas' Instagram
Starring Zara Noor Abbas, Bilal Khan, and Iqra Aziz, the TV series is touted to be a romantic drama show
Khamoshi
Image: IMDB
The 22-episode long show premiered on Hum TV, with Zara Noor Abbas and Shaz Khan in the leading roles
Lamhey
Image: Shaz Khan's Instagram
Directed by Mohsin Ali, the TV series did not perform well in terms of ratings but Zara did pretty well
Qaid
Image: Syed Jibran's Instagram
Aired in 2019, the show is one of the most celebrated Pakistani dramas. Besides Zara Noor Abbas, it featured Alizeh Shah, Ahad Raza Mir and Osman Khalid Butt
Ehd-e-wafa
Image: IMDB
This Pakistani TV show premiered on June 12, 2020. Directed by Iqbal Hussain, Zebaish features Zara Noor Abbas and Asad Siddiqui
Zebaish
Image: Asad Siddiqui's Instagram
Premiered on Hum TV on 20 February 2021, the series follows the struggle of a sexual assault survivor
Image: IMDB
Phaans
It is a 2022 Pakistani television historical drama series, directed by Khizer Idrees. Zara Noor Abbas essays the role of Jahan Ara in the show
Image: Zara Noor Abbas' Instagram
Badshah Begum
Starring Zara Noor Abbas and Haroon Kadwani, Jhoom is a romantic drama show aired on GEO TV
Image: Zara Noor Abbas' Instagram
Jhoom
