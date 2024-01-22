Heading 3
January 22, 2024
9 Reasons to watch HanuMan
It is a recently released Telugu movie which is on the way of becoming 2024's first Super Hit movie and that too in its dubbed languages. Check out some reasons why you should watch it
HanuMan
The Genre of HanuMan is very exciting as the director has made a fusion of Hindu mythology and science-fiction with the blend of massy cinema
A Fusion
It is a Genre which is not much-explored in Indian cinema. Other than HanuMan, Hindi film Brahmastra can be said a mythological Sci-fi film
Unexplored Genre
Prasanth Varma has directed this film who has previously helmed films like Awe and Zombie Reddy
The Director
The film stars Teja Sajja in the lead role. The young actor has given a promising screen-presence despite having a lean physique
The Actor
The movie is released in multiple languages including Hindi and creating huge buzz among the audience
A Pan-India Release
HanuMan inaugurates a new cinematic Universe in India which is termed as, Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe
Superhero Universe
The movie released in a limited screens but managed to show consistent growth at the box office because of its positive word of mouth
Positive WOM
Quality VFX in Low Budget
HanuMan surprised everyone because of its brilliant VFX and CGI pulled off in a very limited budget
A sequel of HanuMan is reportedly in the making with the title of Jai Hanuman. Meanwhile, you can watch the film in cinemas near you
Sequel
