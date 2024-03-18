Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment

March 18, 2024

9 Salman Khan- Karisma Kapoor movies 


Take a peek into some of the Salman Khan-Karisma Kapoor movies together

Salman Khan-Karisma Kapoor

Image: Salman Khan & Karisma Kapoor's Instagram

In this fun-filled comedy movie, Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor's marriage faces problems due to husband’s extramarital affair

Image: IMDb

Biwi No.1

The movie features Salman Khan in a double role and strong chemistry with Karisma Kapoor with an interesting plot of twins separated at birth, creating a hilarious situation

Image: IMDb

Judwaa

A timeless comedy gem featuring Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor in a hilarious competition for love and wealth

Andaz Apna Apna

Image: IMDb

Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor’s classic romance and full of action movie involve a love triangle, family conflicts, and emotional depth

Jeet

Image: IMDb

The movie directed by David Dhawan starring Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor with their playful chemistry caught in misunderstandings trying to marry each other

Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge

Image: IMDb

In this heartwarming movie, Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor shine in this family movie celebrating love, and traditional values

Hum Saath-Saath Hain

Image: IMDb

Directed by Dawid Dhawan, this comedy movie stars Sanjay Dutt, Salman Khan, and Karisma Kapoor exploring the bond between estranged siblings who fall in love with the same girl

Chal mere bhai

Image: IMDb

Jaagruti

Image: IMDb

The movie directed by Suresh Krishna sees Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor in different light involving redemption and justice

Nischaiy

Image: IMDb

This crime thriller movie starring Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor explores the complexities of duty, morality, and love, adding depth to their characters

