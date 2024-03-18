Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
March 18, 2024
9 Salman Khan- Karisma Kapoor movies
Take a peek into some of the Salman Khan-Karisma Kapoor movies together
Salman Khan-Karisma Kapoor
Image: Salman Khan & Karisma Kapoor's Instagram
In this fun-filled comedy movie, Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor's marriage faces problems due to husband’s extramarital affair
Image: IMDb
Biwi No.1
The movie features Salman Khan in a double role and strong chemistry with Karisma Kapoor with an interesting plot of twins separated at birth, creating a hilarious situation
Image: IMDb
Judwaa
A timeless comedy gem featuring Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor in a hilarious competition for love and wealth
Andaz Apna Apna
Image: IMDb
Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor’s classic romance and full of action movie involve a love triangle, family conflicts, and emotional depth
Jeet
Image: IMDb
The movie directed by David Dhawan starring Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor with their playful chemistry caught in misunderstandings trying to marry each other
Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge
Image: IMDb
In this heartwarming movie, Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor shine in this family movie celebrating love, and traditional values
Hum Saath-Saath Hain
Image: IMDb
Directed by Dawid Dhawan, this comedy movie stars Sanjay Dutt, Salman Khan, and Karisma Kapoor exploring the bond between estranged siblings who fall in love with the same girl
Chal mere bhai
Image: IMDb
Jaagruti
Image: IMDb
The movie directed by Suresh Krishna sees Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor in different light involving redemption and justice
Nischaiy
Image: IMDb
This crime thriller movie starring Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor explores the complexities of duty, morality, and love, adding depth to their characters
