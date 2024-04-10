Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

april 10, 2024

9 Sports films revolving around Football


It is Prakash Jha's directorial debut. The film narrates the story of an individual who, after taking sports instructor as a temporary job, falls in love with it

Hip Hip Hurray

Released in 1999, this film stars Irrfan Khan as a football coach who is strongly determined to find great players for his team 

The Goal

Featuring John Abraham, Bipasha Basu Arshad Warsi, and Boman Irani in pivotal roles, it is a story of a South Asian community who try to save the Asian Southall Football Club and its reputation

Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal

Sikandar is a story of a boy who pursues talent in playing football but gets brainwashed to pick up a gun

Sikandar

It is all about a group of friends who find solace and comfort in playing football to escape from the hustle and fast-paced city life

Tu Hai Mera Sunday

Starring Kay Kay Menon, Penalty was released in 2019 and shows the story of a football aspirant who, with his talent in sport, gives a befitting reply to those who discriminate against him 

Penalty

The movie is about a retired sports teacher who starts an NGO and hires slum children to be a part of a football team to avoid them from getting engrossed in drugs and child labour 

Jhund

Directed by Manish Tiwary, the movie revolves around a boy who relives his life with his grit, imagination, and exceptional football-playing skills

Chidiakhana

Starring Ajay Devgn, Maidaan is directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma. It is based on the life of an ace football coach, Syed Abdul Rahim, who revolutionized the football sport in India

Maidaan

Release Date

Maidaan is hitting the screens this Eid on the 11th of April

