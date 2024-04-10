Heading 3
9 Sports films revolving around Football
It is Prakash Jha's directorial debut. The film narrates the story of an individual who, after taking sports instructor as a temporary job, falls in love with it
Hip Hip Hurray
Released in 1999, this film stars Irrfan Khan as a football coach who is strongly determined to find great players for his team
The Goal
Featuring John Abraham, Bipasha Basu Arshad Warsi, and Boman Irani in pivotal roles, it is a story of a South Asian community who try to save the Asian Southall Football Club and its reputation
Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal
Sikandar is a story of a boy who pursues talent in playing football but gets brainwashed to pick up a gun
Sikandar
It is all about a group of friends who find solace and comfort in playing football to escape from the hustle and fast-paced city life
Tu Hai Mera Sunday
Starring Kay Kay Menon, Penalty was released in 2019 and shows the story of a football aspirant who, with his talent in sport, gives a befitting reply to those who discriminate against him
Penalty
The movie is about a retired sports teacher who starts an NGO and hires slum children to be a part of a football team to avoid them from getting engrossed in drugs and child labour
Jhund
Directed by Manish Tiwary, the movie revolves around a boy who relives his life with his grit, imagination, and exceptional football-playing skills
Chidiakhana
Starring Ajay Devgn, Maidaan is directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma. It is based on the life of an ace football coach, Syed Abdul Rahim, who revolutionized the football sport in India
Maidaan
Maidaan is hitting the screens this Eid on the 11th of April
