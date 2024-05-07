Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

MAY 07, 2024

9 TV actors who shine in Heeramandi 

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's latest release Heeramandi is a Netflix show that stars some of the known faces from the Indian TV Industry. Let's check out the list 

 Heeramandi 

Video: Bhansali Productions’ Instagram

Known for her work on the small screen in shows like Kya Hoga Nimmo Ka, Ishq Ka Rang Safed, Gehraiyyan, and Ek Haseena Thi, Sanjeeda Shaikh is a popular name who played the character of Waheeda in Heeramandi 

Sanjeeda Shaikh 

Image: Sanjeeda Shaikh's Instagram 

Jayati Bhatia is a known face in the Indian TV Industry. She played the role of Fatto in Heeramandi 

Jayati Bhatia 

Video: Jayati Bhatia's Instagram 

Gathbandhan actress Shruti Sharma played the role of Saima, who worked as a servant for Mallikajaan

 Shruti Singh 

Image: Shruti Singh's Instagram 

Before making her appearance in Laapata Ladies, Pratibha Ranta started her career with the Zee TV show Qubaan Hua. She was recently seen in Heeramandi in the role of Sanjeeda's daughter 

Pratibha Ranta 

Image: Pratibha Ranta's Instagram 

Anuj Sharma played the role of a revolutionary Hamid in the show. He is known for his work in shows like Crime Patrol 

Image: Anuj Sharma's Instagram

Anuj Sharma 

Pankaj Bhatia, popularly known for his role as Bala in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, played the character of Nawab Feroz Sahab

Pankaj Bhatia 

Image Credits: Pankaj Bhatia's Instagram 

Indresh Malik, who played Ustaad Ji in Heeramandi, had earlier aced in TV shows like Udaariyaan and Madhubala 

Indresh Malik

Video Credits: Indresh Malik's Instagram 

 Jason Shah 

Image: Jason Shah’s Instagram

Jason Shah came to the limelight with his stint in Bigg Boss 10 as a wild-card contestant. He is a British-Indian actor and a fitness model. He played an important role in the web show 

Known for her long career in Indian Cinema across the format, Farida Jalal played an important role in the show. She has also acted in several TV shows like Karishma Ka Karishma 

Farida Jalal 

Image: Bhansali Productions’ Instagram 

