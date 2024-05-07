9 TV actors who shine in Heeramandi 

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's latest release Heeramandi is a Netflix show that stars some of the known faces from the Indian TV Industry. Let's check out the list
Heeramandi
Known for her work on the small screen in shows like Kya Hoga Nimmo Ka, Ishq Ka Rang Safed, Gehraiyyan, and Ek Haseena Thi, Sanjeeda Shaikh is a popular name who played the character of Waheeda in Heeramandi
Sanjeeda Shaikh
Jayati Bhatia is a known face in the Indian TV Industry. She played the role of Fatto in Heeramandi
Jayati Bhatia
Gathbandhan actress Shruti Sharma played the role of Saima, who worked as a servant for Mallikajaan
Shruti Singh
Before making her appearance in Laapata Ladies, Pratibha Ranta started her career with the Zee TV show Qubaan Hua. She was recently seen in Heeramandi in the role of Sanjeeda's daughter
Pratibha Ranta
Anuj Sharma played the role of a revolutionary Hamid in the show. He is known for his work in shows like Crime Patrol
Anuj Sharma
Pankaj Bhatia, popularly known for his role as Bala in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, played the character of Nawab Feroz Sahab
Pankaj Bhatia
Indresh Malik, who played Ustaad Ji in Heeramandi, had earlier aced in TV shows like Udaariyaan and Madhubala
Indresh Malik
Jason Shah
Jason Shah came to the limelight with his stint in Bigg Boss 10 as a wild-card contestant. He is a British-Indian actor and a fitness model. He played an important role in the web show
Known for her long career in Indian Cinema across the format, Farida Jalal played an important role in the show. She has also acted in several TV shows like Karishma Ka Karishma