Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

05 OCTOBER, 2023

9 unbroken records of Shikhar Dhawan

The popular Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan is making headlines for his divorce with estranged wife Aesha Mukerji these days. Here are 9 great achievements of Dhawan 

 Shikhar Dhawan

Image: Shikhar Dhawan's Instagram 

Shikhar Dhawan owns the record of the fastest Test century by a debutant. He had scored 187 runs off 174 balls in 2013 Test match against Australia

 #1

Image: Shikhar Dhawan's Instagram 

The cricketer has the record of the most number of ODI centuries in 2013. He ended the year with five Centuries in his name

#2

Image: Shikhar Dhawan's Instagram 

Dhawan was the leading run scorer for India in ICC World Cup 2015

#3

Image: Shikhar Dhawan's Instagram 

Shikhar has the record of being the first ever Indian batsman to score a century before lunch of first day in a Test match

#4

Image: Shikhar Dhawan's Instagram 

Dhawan is the fastest Indian batsman to reach 1000 (Joint-fastest), 2000, 3000 ODI runs

 #5

Image: Shikhar Dhawan's Instagram 

During IPL 2020 Dhawan became the first player in history of the league to score two consecutive centuries

#6 

Image: Shikhar Dhawan's Instagram 

Dhawan aka Gabbar owns the record of the most runs in ICC Champions Trophy 2013 and 2017

Image: Shikhar Dhawan's Instagram 

 #7

He is the only player to get 2 consecutive golden bats at ICC Champions Trophy

Image: Shikhar Dhawan's Instagram 

#8

The cricketer was awarded with Arjuna Award, by the Government of India in recognition of his outstanding achievement in sports in 202

Image: Shikhar Dhawan's Instagram 

 #9

