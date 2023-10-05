Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
05 OCTOBER, 2023
9 unbroken records of Shikhar Dhawan
The popular Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan is making headlines for his divorce with estranged wife Aesha Mukerji these days. Here are 9 great achievements of Dhawan
Shikhar Dhawan
Image: Shikhar Dhawan's Instagram
Shikhar Dhawan owns the record of the fastest Test century by a debutant. He had scored 187 runs off 174 balls in 2013 Test match against Australia
#1
Image: Shikhar Dhawan's Instagram
The cricketer has the record of the most number of ODI centuries in 2013. He ended the year with five Centuries in his name
#2
Image: Shikhar Dhawan's Instagram
Dhawan was the leading run scorer for India in ICC World Cup 2015
#3
Image: Shikhar Dhawan's Instagram
Shikhar has the record of being the first ever Indian batsman to score a century before lunch of first day in a Test match
#4
Image: Shikhar Dhawan's Instagram
Dhawan is the fastest Indian batsman to reach 1000 (Joint-fastest), 2000, 3000 ODI runs
#5
Image: Shikhar Dhawan's Instagram
During IPL 2020 Dhawan became the first player in history of the league to score two consecutive centuries
#6
Image: Shikhar Dhawan's Instagram
Dhawan aka Gabbar owns the record of the most runs in ICC Champions Trophy 2013 and 2017
Image: Shikhar Dhawan's Instagram
#7
He is the only player to get 2 consecutive golden bats at ICC Champions Trophy
Image: Shikhar Dhawan's Instagram
#8
The cricketer was awarded with Arjuna Award, by the Government of India in recognition of his outstanding achievement in sports in 202
Image: Shikhar Dhawan's Instagram
#9
