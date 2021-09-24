sept 24, 2021

90s Films that redefined Bollywood

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, a 1995 film starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, is regarded as atimeless movie. It has a devoted fan following

The 1999 film, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, directed by Sooraj Barjatya, starred Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor and more in the lead roles. This movie was a box office success

Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Amjad Khan, Sanjeev Kumar,Hema Malini and Jaya Bachchan starred in Ramesh Sippy's film Sholay, which was released in 1975. It's one of the most well-known movies of all time

The 1998 film, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, directed by Karan Johar, starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji in the lead roles. The movie turned out to be a blockbuster

The 1999 film Sooryavansham, directed by E. V. V. Satyanarayana, is widely regarded as one of the best family dramas of all time

Baazigar, starring the iconic duo of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, was released in 1993. It was directed by Abbas-Mustan, and it turned out to be a super hit

Hum Aapke Hain Koun, directed by Sooraj Barjatya, starred Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit in the lead roles. It is one of the most well-known Bollywood films

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam,starred Aishwarya Rai, Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn in the lead roles. It was a box office success and became the third highest grossing Bollywood film of 1999

For more updates
on Bollywood,
 follow Pinkvilla
Click Here