Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, a 1995 film starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, is regarded as atimeless movie. It has a devoted fan following
The 1999 film, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, directed by Sooraj Barjatya, starred Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor and more in the lead roles. This movie was a box office success
Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Amjad Khan, Sanjeev Kumar,Hema Malini and Jaya Bachchan starred in Ramesh Sippy's film Sholay, which was released in 1975. It's one of the most well-known movies of all time
The 1998 film, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, directed by Karan Johar, starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji in the lead roles. The movie turned out to be a blockbuster
The 1999 film Sooryavansham, directed by E. V. V. Satyanarayana, is widely regarded as one of the best family dramas of all time
Baazigar, starring the iconic duo of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, was released in 1993. It was directed by Abbas-Mustan, and it turned out to be a super hit
Hum Aapke Hain Koun, directed by Sooraj Barjatya, starred Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit in the lead roles. It is one of the most well-known Bollywood films
The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam,starred Aishwarya Rai, Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn in the lead roles. It was a box office success and became the third highest grossing Bollywood film of 1999