FEBRUARY 28, 2024

All about Imtiaz Ali's next film Chamkila

With an innate ability to capture complex human emotions and relationships, Imtiaz Ali is counted among the most discerning filmmakers of contemporary Indian cinema

Visionary Filmmaker

Image: Imtiaz Ali's Instagram 

Some of his most acclaimed directorial ventures include Socha Na Tha, Jab We Met, Rockstar, Highway, and Tamasha - all of which stand out for their treatment of romance and self-discovery

Image: Imtiaz Ali's Instagram 

Previous Works

After a hiatus of 5 years, Imtiaz Ali returns as a director with the biopic titled Amar Singh Chamkila

Image: Imtiaz Ali's Instagram 

What's Next?

The film is based on the life of the late Amar Singh Chamkila, the immensely popular Punjabi folk singer whose songs about unrequited love and emotional turmoil enjoyed massive fame

 Amar Singh Chamkila

Video: Imtiaz Ali's Instagram 

Diljit Dosanjh takes on the challenging lead role of playing the troubled artist Amar Singh Chamkila in the biopic

The Lead

Image: Diljit Dosanjh’s Instagram 

Parineeti Chopra stars as Amarjot Kaur, Chamkila’s wife and singing partner, reportedly crooning 15 songs for the soundtrack

The Female Lead

Image: Parineeti Chopra's Instagram 

Billed as a musical romance, the story captures the real-life love story of Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot Kaur

Musical Love Story

Image: Diljit Dosanjh’s Instagram 

Oscar-winner AR Rahman helms the music direction for this passion project

Music

Video: Imtiaz Ali's Instagram 

The first melancholic track titled 'Ishq Mitaye' sung by Mohit Chauhan releases on Feb 29th

 First Song

Image: Imtiaz Ali's Instagram 

 Release Date

Image: Imtiaz Ali's Instagram 

This much-awaited biopic premieres exclusively on Netflix on April 12, 2023

