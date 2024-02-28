Heading 3
All about Imtiaz Ali's next film Chamkila
With an innate ability to capture complex human emotions and relationships, Imtiaz Ali is counted among the most discerning filmmakers of contemporary Indian cinema
Visionary Filmmaker
Image: Imtiaz Ali's Instagram
Some of his most acclaimed directorial ventures include Socha Na Tha, Jab We Met, Rockstar, Highway, and Tamasha - all of which stand out for their treatment of romance and self-discovery
Image: Imtiaz Ali's Instagram
Previous Works
After a hiatus of 5 years, Imtiaz Ali returns as a director with the biopic titled Amar Singh Chamkila
Image: Imtiaz Ali's Instagram
What's Next?
The film is based on the life of the late Amar Singh Chamkila, the immensely popular Punjabi folk singer whose songs about unrequited love and emotional turmoil enjoyed massive fame
Amar Singh Chamkila
Video: Imtiaz Ali's Instagram
Diljit Dosanjh takes on the challenging lead role of playing the troubled artist Amar Singh Chamkila in the biopic
The Lead
Image: Diljit Dosanjh’s Instagram
Parineeti Chopra stars as Amarjot Kaur, Chamkila’s wife and singing partner, reportedly crooning 15 songs for the soundtrack
The Female Lead
Image: Parineeti Chopra's Instagram
Billed as a musical romance, the story captures the real-life love story of Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot Kaur
Musical Love Story
Image: Diljit Dosanjh’s Instagram
Oscar-winner AR Rahman helms the music direction for this passion project
Music
Video: Imtiaz Ali's Instagram
The first melancholic track titled 'Ishq Mitaye' sung by Mohit Chauhan releases on Feb 29th
First Song
Image: Imtiaz Ali's Instagram
Release Date
Image: Imtiaz Ali's Instagram
This much-awaited biopic premieres exclusively on Netflix on April 12, 2023
