Pujya Doss

MARCH 13, 2024

Entertainment

A Beginner's Guide to K-pop band SEVENTEEN

Image credits: Pledis Entertainment

13-member Group: 

SEVENTEEN consists of 13 talented members, divided into three units: Vocal, Hip-Hop, and Performance, each showcasing diverse skills.

Renowned for their involvement in songwriting, choreography, and production, SEVENTEEN actively contributes to their music, displaying remarkable creativity.

Image credits: Pledis Entertainment

Self-Producing Idols: 

Their synchronized and intricate dance routines are a hallmark, setting trends in the K-pop industry and earning them widespread recognition.

Image credits: Pledis Entertainment

Innovative Choreography: 

SEVENTEEN explores various themes through their albums, infusing storytelling and depth into their music, resonating with fans worldwide.

Image credits: Pledis Entertainment

Concept-based Albums: 

SEVENTEEN's dedicated fanbase, known as Carats, passionately supports the group, contributing to their success and achievements.

Image credits: Pledis Entertainment

Carat Fandom: 

With a strong international fanbase, SEVENTEEN has held successful world tours and garnered acclaim for their music on a global scale.

Image credits: Pledis Entertainment

Global Success: 

Image credits: Pledis Entertainment

From energetic tracks like "Clap" to emotional ballads like "Don't Wanna Cry," SEVENTEEN delivers diverse music appealing to various tastes.

Hit Songs: 

SEVENTEEN actively interacts with fans through social media, fan meetings, and special events, fostering a strong bond with Carats.

Image credits: Pledis Entertainment

Interactive Fan Engagement: 

Known for their philanthropy, SEVENTEEN engages in various charitable activities, using their platform to make a positive impact on society.

Charitable Activities: 

Image credits: Pledis Entertainment

Beyond music, SEVENTEEN showcases versatility in acting, hosting, and variety shows, demonstrating their multifaceted talents and charm.

Versatile Performers: 

Image credits: Pledis Entertainment

