A Beginner's Guide to K-pop band SEVENTEEN
Image credits: Pledis Entertainment
13-member Group:
SEVENTEEN consists of 13 talented members, divided into three units: Vocal, Hip-Hop, and Performance, each showcasing diverse skills.
Renowned for their involvement in songwriting, choreography, and production, SEVENTEEN actively contributes to their music, displaying remarkable creativity.
Self-Producing Idols:
Their synchronized and intricate dance routines are a hallmark, setting trends in the K-pop industry and earning them widespread recognition.
Innovative Choreography:
SEVENTEEN explores various themes through their albums, infusing storytelling and depth into their music, resonating with fans worldwide.
Concept-based Albums:
SEVENTEEN's dedicated fanbase, known as Carats, passionately supports the group, contributing to their success and achievements.
Carat Fandom:
With a strong international fanbase, SEVENTEEN has held successful world tours and garnered acclaim for their music on a global scale.
Global Success:
From energetic tracks like "Clap" to emotional ballads like "Don't Wanna Cry," SEVENTEEN delivers diverse music appealing to various tastes.
Hit Songs:
SEVENTEEN actively interacts with fans through social media, fan meetings, and special events, fostering a strong bond with Carats.
Interactive Fan Engagement:
Known for their philanthropy, SEVENTEEN engages in various charitable activities, using their platform to make a positive impact on society.
Charitable Activities:
Beyond music, SEVENTEEN showcases versatility in acting, hosting, and variety shows, demonstrating their multifaceted talents and charm.
Versatile Performers:
