Jungkook is a South Korean singer, dancer, and songwriter. He is the youngest member of the popular K-pop group BTS, known for his powerful vocals and impressive dance skills
On his right arm, he has three black bold stripes tattooed, which are part of the South Korean flag and symbolize justice. This tattoo is believed to represent his roots and where he comes from
A flower on his forearm is a tiger flower, his birth month’s flower with written “please love me” behind it
A skeleton hand tattoo rock, placed on his right arm
He has a BTS’ debut date (June 13) tattooed under his thumb on a right hand
In September 2019, after returning from vacation, he was spotted at the airport with a full set of tattoos on his right hand. The "ARMY" tattoo on his knuckles represents both BTS' fandom name and the initials of each member's name
He has the letter J tattooed on his ring finger, representing his own name and the names of three other BTS members, Jimin, Jin and J-Hope
A purple heart on his right-hand stands for “I love you” and the group’s representative color
A crown tattoo telling ARMY that they are the kings
Jungkook has a woozy face emoji on his middle finger
