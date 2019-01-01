Heading 3

A Guide To BTS’ Jungkook’s Tattoos

Sugandha Srivastava 

April 29, 2023

Entertainment

Jungkook is a South Korean singer, dancer, and songwriter. He is the youngest member of the popular K-pop group BTS, known for his powerful vocals and impressive dance skills

Jungkook Of BTS

Source: BTS Instagram

On his right arm, he has three black bold stripes tattooed, which are part of the South Korean flag and symbolize justice. This tattoo is believed to represent his roots and where he comes from

Black Stripes

Source: BTS Instagram

A flower on his forearm is a tiger flower, his birth month’s flower with written “please love me” behind it

Tiger flower / Please love me

Source: BTS Instagram

A skeleton hand tattoo rock, placed on his right arm

Skeleton Hand

Source: TTS Instagram

He has a BTS’ debut date (June 13) tattooed under his thumb on a right hand

6.13

Source: BTS Instagram

In September 2019, after returning from vacation, he was spotted at the airport with a full set of tattoos on his right hand. The "ARMY" tattoo on his knuckles represents both BTS' fandom name and the initials of each member's name

ARMY

Source: BTS Instagram

He has the letter J tattooed on his ring finger, representing his own name and the names of three other BTS members, Jimin, Jin and J-Hope

J

Source: BTS Instagram

A purple heart on his right-hand stands for “I love you” and the group’s representative color

A Purple Heart

Source: BTS Instagram

A crown tattoo telling ARMY that they are the kings

Crown

Source: BTS Instagram

Jungkook has a woozy face emoji on his middle finger

A Woozy Face Emoji

Source: BTS Instagram

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here