Pujya Doss

june 25, 2024

Entertainment

A guide to getting into K-pop

Korean popular music combines elements of music genres from around the world, such as dance-pop, hip-hop, pop ballads, electropop, rock, jazz, classical music, and traditional Korean music

Image: Pexels

What is K-pop?

Started in the early 1990s with Seo Taiji and Boys, who experimented with different styles of music and broke away from the traditional Korean music scene

Image: Bando Records

History of K-pop

SM Entertainment, YG Entertainment, JYP Entertainment, Big Hit Entertainment, and HYBE Labels

Major K-pop agencies

Image: hybecorp.com

BTS, Blackpink, Twice, Red Velvet, EXO, Super Junior, Girls' Generation, NCT, GOT7, and Seventeen

Popular K-pop groups

Image BIGHIT MUSIC

Watch music videos, listen to songs, watch variety shows, and follow your favorite artists on social media

How to get into K-pop

Image: Pexels

This will help you understand the lyrics of K-pop songs and communicate with other fans

Learn the Korean language

Image: Pexels

This is a great way to see your favorite artists perform live and meet other fans

Attend a K-pop concert

Image: Pexels

This will help you appreciate K-pop in a deeper way

Learn about Korean culture

Image: Pexels

There are many resources available to help you get into K-pop, such as online forums, blogs, and social media groups

Don't be afraid to ask for help

Image: Pexels

The K-pop world is so much fun, so enjoy the ride!

Have fun!

Image: Pexels

