A guide to getting into K-pop
Korean popular music combines elements of music genres from around the world, such as dance-pop, hip-hop, pop ballads, electropop, rock, jazz, classical music, and traditional Korean music
What is K-pop?
Started in the early 1990s with Seo Taiji and Boys, who experimented with different styles of music and broke away from the traditional Korean music scene
History of K-pop
SM Entertainment, YG Entertainment, JYP Entertainment, Big Hit Entertainment, and HYBE Labels
Major K-pop agencies
BTS, Blackpink, Twice, Red Velvet, EXO, Super Junior, Girls' Generation, NCT, GOT7, and Seventeen
Popular K-pop groups
Watch music videos, listen to songs, watch variety shows, and follow your favorite artists on social media
How to get into K-pop
This will help you understand the lyrics of K-pop songs and communicate with other fans
Learn the Korean language
This is a great way to see your favorite artists perform live and meet other fans
Attend a K-pop concert
This will help you appreciate K-pop in a deeper way
Learn about Korean culture
There are many resources available to help you get into K-pop, such as online forums, blogs, and social media groups
Don't be afraid to ask for help
The K-pop world is so much fun, so enjoy the ride!
Have fun!
