 A sneak-peek into Shahid-Mira's house

Hitarthi Shah

MAY 10, 2023

Entertainment

The duo moved out of their Juhu residence and recently shifted to their new lavish house

Shahid-Mira

Image : Mira Kapoor’s Instagram

The house is a duplex located in Worli, reportedly has 6 parking lots and costs around 58 crores

Location

Image : Mira Kapoor’s Instagram

The house is designed by the well known designer Annkur Khosla, who also happens to be a friend of the couple

The Designer

Image : Annkur Khosla’s Instagram

Shahid recently dropped a picture on social media and the foot sculpture caught the attention

Foot Artifact

Image : Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram

The spacious living room speaks volumes about class and elegance. And, it has furniture of the wooden tone

Living room

Image : Mira Kapoor’s Instagram

The high rise apartment offers a stunning view of Bandra-Worli sealink and they can enjoy a serene sunset view from the balcony

New View

Image : Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram

The luxury apartment has a six seater dining table for the residents of the households and guests

Dining Area

Image : Mira Kapoor’s Instagram

The 500 sq.ft  balcony has a cozy seating arrangement with minimalist decor and some potted plants

Balcony

Image : Mira Kapoor’s Instagram

Shahid & Mira have included a vanity room in their house,  an easy place for them to get dressed up for attending events or functions

Vanity Room

Image : Mira Kapoor’s Instagram

Mira has a corner occupied in the living room for what seems to be a Grand Piano. She has often expressed her love for playing piano and shared clips online

Piano Corner

Image : Mira Kapoor’s Instagram

