The duo moved out of their Juhu residence and recently shifted to their new lavish house
Shahid-Mira
The house is a duplex located in Worli, reportedly has 6 parking lots and costs around 58 crores
Location
The house is designed by the well known designer Annkur Khosla, who also happens to be a friend of the couple
The Designer
Shahid recently dropped a picture on social media and the foot sculpture caught the attention
Foot Artifact
The spacious living room speaks volumes about class and elegance. And, it has furniture of the wooden tone
Living room
The high rise apartment offers a stunning view of Bandra-Worli sealink and they can enjoy a serene sunset view from the balcony
New View
The luxury apartment has a six seater dining table for the residents of the households and guests
Dining Area
The 500 sq.ft balcony has a cozy seating arrangement with minimalist decor and some potted plants
Balcony
Shahid & Mira have included a vanity room in their house, an easy place for them to get dressed up for attending events or functions
Vanity Room
Mira has a corner occupied in the living room for what seems to be a Grand Piano. She has often expressed her love for playing piano and shared clips online
Piano Corner
