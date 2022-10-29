Heading 3
A tour of Dia Mirza's
sustainable home
Akriti Anand
OCT 30, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Dia Mirza instagram
Urban jungle
The actress' home is a green haven. Every room in her house has a window garden filled with plants
Image: Dia Mirza instagram
Natural light
Her house has large windows that fills the house with plenty of natural light
Image: Dia Mirza instagram
Family wall
Dia takes us into a lobby, and on the right side of it are framed pictures of her and family
Image: Dia Mirza instagram
Unique wooden furniture
She is seen posing by the side of a piece of distressed furniture which complements the wood-framed mirror
Image: Dia Mirza instagram
Dining area
The actress loves wooden furniture and it is visible in every part of her house
Image: Dia Mirza instagram
Library
Dia Mirza has a huge collection of books
Image: Dia Mirza instagram
Drawing room
The actress loves natural light and her drawing room is a perfect example
Image: Dia Mirza instagram
Balcony inspiration
The actress gives a glimpse of her jungle-styled balcony
Image: Dia Mirza instagram
Bathroom décor
Even her bathroom is styled aesthetically
Image: Dia Mirza instagram
Cosy bedroom
Dia’s home is a great inspiration for interior lovers