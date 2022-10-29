Heading 3

A tour of Dia Mirza's
sustainable home

Akriti Anand

OCT 30, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

Image: Dia Mirza instagram

Urban jungle

The actress' home is a green haven. Every room in her house has a window garden filled with plants

Image: Dia Mirza instagram

Natural light

Her house has large windows that fills the house with plenty of natural light

Image: Dia Mirza instagram

Family wall

Dia takes us into a lobby, and on the right side of it are framed pictures of her and family

Image: Dia Mirza instagram

Unique wooden furniture

She is seen posing by the side of a piece of distressed furniture which complements the wood-framed mirror

Image: Dia Mirza instagram

Dining area

The actress loves wooden furniture and it is visible in every part of her house

Image: Dia Mirza instagram 

Library

Dia Mirza has a huge collection of books

Image: Dia Mirza instagram 

Drawing room

The actress loves natural light and her drawing room is a perfect example

Image: Dia Mirza instagram 

Balcony inspiration

The actress gives a glimpse of her jungle-styled balcony

Image: Dia Mirza instagram 

Bathroom décor

Even her bathroom is styled aesthetically

Image: Dia Mirza instagram 

Cosy bedroom

Dia’s home is a great inspiration for interior lovers

THANKS FOR
 READING

Click Here