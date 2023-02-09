FEB 09, 2023
Samantha's new sea-facing Mumbai home
After making a big name for herself in the South, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set to expand her horizons in Bollywood soon
The big Bollywood debut
If the latest reports are to be believed, the Yashoda actress has recently purchased a luxurious house in Mumbai
The new Mumbai home
Citadel: Samantha steps into Bollywood
Samantha as princess Shaakuntalam
The diva reportedly purchased the lavish three-bedroom apartment in the Maximum city for a whopping Rs 15 crores
It’s cost
Recently, she took to her Instagram handle and shared a sunkissed picture. It is believed that the pic was captured from a Mumbai skyscraper
The sunkissed selfie
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is already a proud owner of a cozy and lavish home in Hyderabad
Her Lavish Hyderabad home
For those who do not know, the stunner has signed up to play the lead in the forthcoming Hindi drama Citadel, which is helmed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK
Citadel
The Oh Baby star will be seen sharing screen space with Bollywood hunk Varun Dhawan in the Indian adaptation of the American project with the same name
Co-star Varun Dhawan
For those who do not know, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has previously worked with the filmmakers in the B-town drama, The Family Man 2
Family Man 2
Her performance as Raji in the second installment of the series was highly appreciated by movie buffs
Samantha as Raji
Ever since the announcement of the project, the fans are super thrilled to see the actress in the Bollywood show
Creating hype
