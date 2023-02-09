Heading 3

FEB 09, 2023

Samantha's new sea-facing Mumbai home

After making a big name for herself in the South, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set to expand her horizons in Bollywood soon

The big Bollywood debut

If the latest reports are to be believed, the Yashoda actress has recently purchased a luxurious house in Mumbai

The new Mumbai home

Citadel: Samantha steps into Bollywood

Samantha as princess Shaakuntalam

The diva reportedly purchased the lavish three-bedroom apartment in the Maximum city for a whopping Rs 15 crores

It’s cost

Recently, she took to her Instagram handle and shared a sunkissed picture. It is believed that the pic was captured from a Mumbai skyscraper

The sunkissed selfie

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is already a proud owner of a cozy and lavish home in Hyderabad

Her Lavish Hyderabad home

For those who do not know, the stunner has signed up to play the lead in the forthcoming Hindi drama Citadel, which is helmed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK

Citadel

The Oh Baby star will be seen sharing screen space with Bollywood hunk Varun Dhawan in the Indian adaptation of the American project with the same name

Co-star Varun Dhawan

For those who do not know, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has previously worked with the filmmakers in the B-town drama, The Family Man 2

Family Man 2

Her performance as Raji in the second installment of the series was highly appreciated by movie buffs

Samantha as Raji

Ever since the announcement of the project, the fans are super thrilled to see the actress in the Bollywood show

Creating hype

