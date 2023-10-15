Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
15 OCTOBER, 2023
Aamir Khan confirms Sitaare Zameen Par
Known as Mr. Perfectionist, Aamir Khan is one of the biggest money spinners of Indian cinema
Aamir Khan
Image: IMDb
His last film was Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor took a short break from acting after the failure of LSC
Last Film
Video: Aamir Khan Productions' Instagram
However, Aamir Khan has now decided to make a huge comeback at the box office with RS Prasanna’s film
Comeback
Image: IMDb
The RS Prasanna directorial will be the Hindi remake of critically-acclaimed Spanish film, Campeones
Campeones Remake
Image: IMDb
Pinkvilla earlier reported that the film has been titled Sitaare Zameen Par as the theme is quite similar to AK's Taare Zameen Par
The Title
Image: IMDb
Aamir Khan himself confirmed the title in a recent event and talked about the similar themes of the film
Confirmation
Image: IMDb
The team is onboarding an ensemble supporting cast for the film. However, no names other than Aamir Khan is linked to the project as of now
Supporting Cast
Image: IMDb
The film is currently in the pre-production stage. The makers are targeting January 2024 to take the film on floors
Shooting
Image: IMDb
The much-awaited drama will release on Christmas 2024, clashing with Welcome 3
Release Date
Image: IMDb
In 2007, Aamir Khan's Taare Zameen Par faced clash with Akshay Kumar's Welcome and now in 2024 another clash is locked between Sitaare Zameen Par and Welcome 3
Irony
Image: IMDb
