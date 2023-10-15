Heading 3

Aamir Khan confirms Sitaare Zameen Par

Known as Mr. Perfectionist, Aamir Khan is one of the biggest money spinners of Indian cinema

 Aamir Khan

His last film was Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor took a short break from acting after the failure of LSC 

Last Film

However, Aamir Khan has now decided to make a huge comeback at the box office with RS Prasanna’s film

Comeback

The RS Prasanna directorial will be the Hindi remake of critically-acclaimed Spanish film, Campeones

Campeones Remake

Pinkvilla earlier reported that the film has been titled Sitaare Zameen Par as the theme is quite similar to AK's Taare Zameen Par

The Title

Aamir Khan himself confirmed the title in a recent event and talked about the similar themes of the film

Confirmation

The team is onboarding an ensemble supporting cast for the film. However, no names other than Aamir Khan is linked to the project as of now

 Supporting Cast

The film is currently in the pre-production stage. The makers are targeting January 2024 to take the film on floors

Shooting

The much-awaited drama will release on Christmas 2024, clashing with Welcome 3

Release Date

In 2007, Aamir Khan's Taare Zameen Par faced clash with Akshay Kumar's Welcome and now in 2024 another clash is locked between Sitaare Zameen Par and Welcome 3

Irony

