Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao are one of the most popular couples in the Hindi film industry
The duo first met each other on the sets of Lagaan
While Aamir played the lead actor in the film, Kiran was one of the assistant directors
As revealed by Aamir, they met each other again after Aamir Khan's separation and divorce from his first wife Reena
"In that moment of trauma, her phone came and I talked to her for half an hour," revealed Aamir
The actor revealed that talking to her made him happy
After talking and spending time with each other, they grew closer and their friendship turned into love
The couple lived together for over a year before getting married
They tied the knot on 28 December 2005
In 2011, Kiran and Aamir had their first child, Azad, through surrogacy
