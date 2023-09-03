Heading 3

Mohit K. Dixit

Entertainment

september 03, 2023

Aamir Khan Production lineup of movies

Known as Mr. Perfectionist for always pushing the content boundary with his extraordinary original stories, Aamir Khan has lately been taking on remake projects. The superstar is currently working on seven movies as a producer, four of which are remakes

Aamir Khan 

Image: Aamir Khan Productions' Instagram

The film stars Sanjay Mishra in the lead along with Aamir Khan in the extended cameo role. Directed by Sunil Pandey, the film is currently in its post-production stage

Pritam Pyaare

Image: Sanjay Mishra's Instagram

Starring Farhan Akhtar in lead, the Hindi remake of Spanish film, Champions is in its pre-production stage. Aamir is producing the film while RS Prasanna dons the directorial hat 

Champions Remake

Image: Farhan Akhtar's Instagram

Directed by Kiran Rao, the film is scheduled to release in theaters on March 3, 2024. The film stars Sparsh Srivastava, Ravi Kishan, Nitanshi Goel, and Pratibha Ranta

Laapata Ladies

Image: Aamir Khan Productions' Instagram

Aamir Khan is reportedly remaking the Malayalam black comedy film, Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey with Fatima Sana Shaikh leading the cast. Seema Pahwa is directing the film

Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey Remake

Image: Fatima Sana Shaikh's Instagram

Moreover, the mighty Khan is bankrolling the Hindi remake of Tamil film, Love Today. The film will feature his son, Junaid Khan and Sri Devi's daughter, Khushi Kapoor

Love Today Remake

Image: Pradeep Ranganathan's Instagram

The actor has reportedly bagged the Hindi remake rights of Thai romantic film, One Day. This film is reportedly starring Junaid Khan and will be shot in Japan under the direction of Sunil Pandey

One Day Remake

Image : IMDB

Aamir Khan and Dinesh Vijan are in talks for jointly producing the biographical drama of a high-profile public prosecutor, Ujjwal Nikam. There are chances that Aamir Khan himself might play the lead in the biopic

Ujjwal Nikam Biopic

Image : IMDB

After the debacle of Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan announced a break from acting. Although, the actor is now making a comeback with his untitled home production film ready to release on Christmas 2024

 Acting Break

Image: Taran Adarsh' Instagram

"With multiple films in various stages of development, Aamir is definitely following the studio model. He is willing to make quality films for the audience, but as a producer," told a source to Pinkvilla

Studio Model

Image : IMDB

PINKVILLA

information source

Image : IMDB

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here