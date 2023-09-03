Aamir Khan Production lineup of movies

Known as Mr. Perfectionist for always pushing the content boundary with his extraordinary original stories, Aamir Khan has lately been taking on remake projects. The superstar is currently working on seven movies as a producer, four of which are remakes
Aamir Khan
The film stars Sanjay Mishra in the lead along with Aamir Khan in the extended cameo role. Directed by Sunil Pandey, the film is currently in its post-production stage
Pritam Pyaare
Starring Farhan Akhtar in lead, the Hindi remake of Spanish film, Champions is in its pre-production stage. Aamir is producing the film while RS Prasanna dons the directorial hat
Champions Remake
Directed by Kiran Rao, the film is scheduled to release in theaters on March 3, 2024. The film stars Sparsh Srivastava, Ravi Kishan, Nitanshi Goel, and Pratibha Ranta
Laapata Ladies
Aamir Khan is reportedly remaking the Malayalam black comedy film, Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey with Fatima Sana Shaikh leading the cast. Seema Pahwa is directing the film
Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey Remake
Moreover, the mighty Khan is bankrolling the Hindi remake of Tamil film, Love Today. The film will feature his son, Junaid Khan and Sri Devi's daughter, Khushi Kapoor
Love Today Remake
The actor has reportedly bagged the Hindi remake rights of Thai romantic film, One Day. This film is reportedly starring Junaid Khan and will be shot in Japan under the direction of Sunil Pandey
One Day Remake
Aamir Khan and Dinesh Vijan are in talks for jointly producing the biographical drama of a high-profile public prosecutor, Ujjwal Nikam. There are chances that Aamir Khan himself might play the lead in the biopic
Ujjwal Nikam Biopic
After the debacle of Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan announced a break from acting. Although, the actor is now making a comeback with his untitled home production film ready to release on Christmas 2024
Acting Break
"With multiple films in various stages of development, Aamir is definitely following the studio model. He is willing to make quality films for the audience, but as a producer," told a source to Pinkvilla