MAY 17, 2025

Aamir Khan’s 10 Highest-Grossing Films

Suhasini OSWAL

ENTERTAINMENT

It’s a gripping biopic about wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat training his daughters to become world-class champions

Dangal (Rs 2070.3 Cr)

Image: Imdb

An alien questions religious dogma and human behavior in this thought-provoking satire laced with humor and heart

PK (Rs 792 Cr)

Image: Imdb

A circus performer with a vendetta turns master thief, taking on the police in this high-octane action thriller

Dhoom 3 (Rs 558 Cr)

Image: Imdb

A heartwarming story about friendship, education, and finding your passion, set in an elite engineering college

3 Idiots (Rs 460 Cr)

Image: Imdb

Set in colonial India, rebels and rogues clash in this big-budget action-adventure filled with betrayal and spectacle

Thugs Of Hindostan (Rs 327.51 Cr)

Image: Imdb

A man with short-term memory loss seeks revenge for his lover’s murder, using notes and tattoos to guide him

Ghajini (Rs 194.1 Cr)

Image: Imdb

A dyslexic child’s life changes when a compassionate teacher helps him discover his true potential through art

Taare Zameen Par (Rs 98.5 Cr)

Image: Imdb

An Indian retelling of Forrest Gump, following a kind-hearted man’s extraordinary journey through life and history

Laal Singh Chaddha (Rs 133.5 Cr)

Image: Imdb

College students awaken to activism after acting in a freedom fighter documentary, blurring past and present

Rang De Basanti (Rs 96.9 Cr)

Image: Imdb

A blind woman falls for a charming tour guide, only to discover he’s a terrorist, leading to love, loss, and conflict

Fanaa (Rs 102.86 Cr)

Image: Imdb

