Aamir Khan’s 10 Highest-Grossing Films
Suhasini OSWAL
It’s a gripping biopic about wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat training his daughters to become world-class champions
Dangal (Rs 2070.3 Cr)
An alien questions religious dogma and human behavior in this thought-provoking satire laced with humor and heart
PK (Rs 792 Cr)
A circus performer with a vendetta turns master thief, taking on the police in this high-octane action thriller
Dhoom 3 (Rs 558 Cr)
A heartwarming story about friendship, education, and finding your passion, set in an elite engineering college
3 Idiots (Rs 460 Cr)
Set in colonial India, rebels and rogues clash in this big-budget action-adventure filled with betrayal and spectacle
Thugs Of Hindostan (Rs 327.51 Cr)
A man with short-term memory loss seeks revenge for his lover’s murder, using notes and tattoos to guide him
Ghajini (Rs 194.1 Cr)
A dyslexic child’s life changes when a compassionate teacher helps him discover his true potential through art
Taare Zameen Par (Rs 98.5 Cr)
An Indian retelling of Forrest Gump, following a kind-hearted man’s extraordinary journey through life and history
Laal Singh Chaddha (Rs 133.5 Cr)
College students awaken to activism after acting in a freedom fighter documentary, blurring past and present
Rang De Basanti (Rs 96.9 Cr)
A blind woman falls for a charming tour guide, only to discover he’s a terrorist, leading to love, loss, and conflict
Fanaa (Rs 102.86 Cr)
