Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

september 05, 2023

Aamir Khan's 100% X-mas Success record

Known for giving extraordinary films, Aamir Khan is one of the top actors of Indian cinema whose movies have ruled the box office

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan usually releases his movies during the Christmas period. Interestingly, he never failed at the box office on his favorite festive date. Take a look at his Christmas releases in last 15 years

Fav. Release Date

Based on a vital topic of Dyslexia, Aamir Khan's Taare Zameen Par was a Christmas 2007 release. It mints 61 crores nett at the Indian box office

Taare Zameen Par

Ghajini broke all the previous records and became India's first film to enter the 100 crore club. It raked over 114 crores nett at the box office

Ghajini

3 Idiots

The Rajkumar Hirani directorial had set new records and opened 200 crores club for Indian movies

Aamir Khan's Dhoom 3 made a whopping collection of 260 crores at the box office. Needless to say, it was also a Christmas release

 Dhoom 3

Another Rajkumar Hirani film, PK breaches 337 crores nett at the Indian box office and became first ever Indian film to cross 300 cr mark

PK

The Aamir Khan starrer sports drama, Dangal created history by surpassing all the previous box office numbers. The film made 375 crores nett at the Indian box office in 2016 which was broken by Pathaan in 2023

Dangal

In the last 15 years, six out of nine top highest grossing Aamir Khan movies are Christmas releases- 3 All time blockbusters, 2 Blockbusters, and 1 Hit

100% Success

Aamir Khan has locked his next film under his home production. The film will be reportedly directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and it will be a Christmas 2024 release

 Aamir Khan's Next

