Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

september 28, 2023

Aamir Khan's different comeback plan

Known for meaningful stories, Aamir Khan was on a short break after the failure of Laal Singh Chaddha. However, the actor is now coming back to the big screen

Aamir Khan

Image: IMDb 

It has been recently announced that Aamir Khan will soon mark the end of his acting break and return to the big screen with his home-production venture

Comeback

Image: IMDb 

Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that Aamir Khan's comeback film will be directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, however, things have changed now

Image: IMDb 

Rajkumar Santoshi Film

According to the latest development, Aamir Khan is reportedly putting Rajkumar Santoshi's film on hold and beginning Champions Hindi remake as his comeback film

Champions Hindi Remake

Image: IMDb 

Fallout

Image: Salman Khan's Instagram 

Aamir Khan had earlier offered the sports drama to Salman Khan and Farhan Akhtar. However, the deal didn't materialize with either of them. While Salman rejected it on creative front, Farhan backed out from the project stating date issues

Change in plan

Image: IMDb 

Lately, it has been reported that Aamir Khan has decided to take the Champions Hindi remake on floors with RS Prasanna as his acting comeback and that will be followed by the Santoshi film

Two-films deal

Image: IMDb 

Aamir Khan has a two-film deal with director Rajkumar Santoshi. One of which will star Aamir Khan in the lead, while the other will be only produced by him

AK's second production venture with Rajkumar Santoshi is reported to be headlined by Sunny Deol. The actor has recently made his big comeback with Gadar 2

Teaming up with Sunny Deol?

Image: IMDb 

Aamir Khan is all set to start Sunny Deol-Santoshi film and Champions Hindi remake in January 2024

Shooting Timelines

Image: IMDb 

While Aamir Khan-led Champions remake is scheduled to release on Christmas 2024, the team is yet to decide the release date of Sunny Deol's untitled film

Release Date

Image: IMDb 

