Aamir Khan's different comeback plan
Known for meaningful stories, Aamir Khan was on a short break after the failure of Laal Singh Chaddha. However, the actor is now coming back to the big screen
Aamir Khan
It has been recently announced that Aamir Khan will soon mark the end of his acting break and return to the big screen with his home-production venture
Comeback
Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that Aamir Khan's comeback film will be directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, however, things have changed now
Rajkumar Santoshi Film
According to the latest development, Aamir Khan is reportedly putting Rajkumar Santoshi's film on hold and beginning Champions Hindi remake as his comeback film
Champions Hindi Remake
Fallout
Aamir Khan had earlier offered the sports drama to Salman Khan and Farhan Akhtar. However, the deal didn't materialize with either of them. While Salman rejected it on creative front, Farhan backed out from the project stating date issues
Change in plan
Lately, it has been reported that Aamir Khan has decided to take the Champions Hindi remake on floors with RS Prasanna as his acting comeback and that will be followed by the Santoshi film
Two-films deal
Aamir Khan has a two-film deal with director Rajkumar Santoshi. One of which will star Aamir Khan in the lead, while the other will be only produced by him
AK's second production venture with Rajkumar Santoshi is reported to be headlined by Sunny Deol. The actor has recently made his big comeback with Gadar 2
Teaming up with Sunny Deol?
Aamir Khan is all set to start Sunny Deol-Santoshi film and Champions Hindi remake in January 2024
Shooting Timelines
While Aamir Khan-led Champions remake is scheduled to release on Christmas 2024, the team is yet to decide the release date of Sunny Deol's untitled film
Release Date
